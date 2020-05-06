All apartments in Newport Beach
301 Walnut Street

301 Walnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

301 Walnut Street, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Shores

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Remodeled Newport Shores Home With A/C - Enjoy the West Newport community of Newport Shores that's a short stroll to the beach, shops, restaurants and Huntington Beach just across the bridge. This three bedroom, two bathroom home has been updated with new kitchen, bathrooms, as well as air conditioning. Hardwood flooring, all kitchen appliances, attached two car garage, and two private courtyards. Newport Shores amenities include the association pool, tennis courts, clubhouse, playground, beach, BBQ area with several community celebrations throughout the year. Just across Pacific Coast Highway is River Jetties, one of the best surf spots in Orange County within a few minutes walking distance. Available now and pets may be considered after pet screening and owner approval.

(RLNE4997736)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Walnut Street have any available units?
301 Walnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 301 Walnut Street have?
Some of 301 Walnut Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
301 Walnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Walnut Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 Walnut Street is pet friendly.
Does 301 Walnut Street offer parking?
Yes, 301 Walnut Street offers parking.
Does 301 Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 Walnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Walnut Street have a pool?
Yes, 301 Walnut Street has a pool.
Does 301 Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 301 Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 Walnut Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 301 Walnut Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 301 Walnut Street has units with air conditioning.
