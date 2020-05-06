301 Walnut Street

Amenities

Remodeled Newport Shores Home With A/C - Enjoy the West Newport community of Newport Shores that's a short stroll to the beach, shops, restaurants and Huntington Beach just across the bridge. This three bedroom, two bathroom home has been updated with new kitchen, bathrooms, as well as air conditioning. Hardwood flooring, all kitchen appliances, attached two car garage, and two private courtyards. Newport Shores amenities include the association pool, tennis courts, clubhouse, playground, beach, BBQ area with several community celebrations throughout the year. Just across Pacific Coast Highway is River Jetties, one of the best surf spots in Orange County within a few minutes walking distance. Available now and pets may be considered after pet screening and owner approval.



