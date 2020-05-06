30 Timor Sea

Amenities
FURNISHED. Enjoy beautiful panoramic views of the ocean, Catalina Island and the coastline up to Palos Verdes, from this upgraded furnished home. Nicely situated on a quiet corner with no neighbor to one side which creates expansive views. The owner enlarged the home by adding a two room guest suite on the ground floor with its own yard area. There are two further ground floor rooms that can be used as offices or a den, plus a formal dining room, and a family room. The large gardens have decorative fountains, a bbq, and sitting areas. This home has beautiful wood cabinetry and built-ins and was occupied by the original owner until last summer. 1-3 month term available at $30,000 per month.
Listed by Jim Weisenbach
jweisenbach@surterreproperties.com or 949-422-8611