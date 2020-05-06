All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated July 6 2019 at 5:24 AM

30 Timor Sea

30 Timor Sea · No Longer Available
Location

30 Timor Sea, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Crystal Cove

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
guest suite
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
FURNISHED. Enjoy beautiful panoramic views of the ocean, Catalina Island and the coastline up to Palos Verdes, from this upgraded furnished home. Nicely situated on a quiet corner with no neighbor to one side which creates expansive views. The owner enlarged the home by adding a two room guest suite on the ground floor with its own yard area. There are two further ground floor rooms that can be used as offices or a den, plus a formal dining room, and a family room. The large gardens have decorative fountains, a bbq, and sitting areas. This home has beautiful wood cabinetry and built-ins and was occupied by the original owner until last summer. 1-3 month term available at $30,000 per month.
Listed by Jim Weisenbach
jweisenbach@surterreproperties.com or 949-422-8611

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Timor Sea have any available units?
30 Timor Sea doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 30 Timor Sea have?
Some of 30 Timor Sea's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Timor Sea currently offering any rent specials?
30 Timor Sea is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Timor Sea pet-friendly?
No, 30 Timor Sea is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 30 Timor Sea offer parking?
Yes, 30 Timor Sea offers parking.
Does 30 Timor Sea have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 Timor Sea does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Timor Sea have a pool?
No, 30 Timor Sea does not have a pool.
Does 30 Timor Sea have accessible units?
No, 30 Timor Sea does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Timor Sea have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30 Timor Sea has units with dishwashers.
Does 30 Timor Sea have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 Timor Sea does not have units with air conditioning.
