30 Timor Sea

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage guest suite

FURNISHED. Enjoy beautiful panoramic views of the ocean, Catalina Island and the coastline up to Palos Verdes, from this upgraded furnished home. Nicely situated on a quiet corner with no neighbor to one side which creates expansive views. The owner enlarged the home by adding a two room guest suite on the ground floor with its own yard area. There are two further ground floor rooms that can be used as offices or a den, plus a formal dining room, and a family room. The large gardens have decorative fountains, a bbq, and sitting areas. This home has beautiful wood cabinetry and built-ins and was occupied by the original owner until last summer. 1-3 month term available at $30,000 per month.

Listed by Jim Weisenbach

jweisenbach@surterreproperties.com or 949-422-8611