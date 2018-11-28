3 Sea Cove Lane

Amenities

Wonderful two bedroom two bathroom single level living condo plus a bonus room that can be used as an office or storage. This property is an artists dream with its unique style, vaulted ceilings and fabulous decor. Located in the desirable Guard Gated Sea Island community, which is steps to Pacific Coast Highway. Located near Fashion Island, Balboa Island and Back Bay. This property has extraordinary views of Back Bay with sunsets that never get old. Just down the street are the tennis courts and popular community center with pool and spa. This unit features a large living room/dining room/sunken den with cozy fireplace area. Complete with plantation shutters, this model’s kitchen has stainless steel appliances and a breakfast nook. Huge master bedroom retreat complete with his and hers walk-in closets, gorgeous marble master bath with separate tub/shower and double sinks. This property is perfect for someone looking for two bedrooms and an office all on one level.