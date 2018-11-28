All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 3 Sea Cove Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
3 Sea Cove Lane
Last updated June 8 2019 at 6:06 AM

3 Sea Cove Lane

3 Sea Cove Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3 Sea Cove Lane, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Island Lagoon

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Wonderful two bedroom two bathroom single level living condo plus a bonus room that can be used as an office or storage. This property is an artists dream with its unique style, vaulted ceilings and fabulous decor. Located in the desirable Guard Gated Sea Island community, which is steps to Pacific Coast Highway. Located near Fashion Island, Balboa Island and Back Bay. This property has extraordinary views of Back Bay with sunsets that never get old. Just down the street are the tennis courts and popular community center with pool and spa. This unit features a large living room/dining room/sunken den with cozy fireplace area. Complete with plantation shutters, this model’s kitchen has stainless steel appliances and a breakfast nook. Huge master bedroom retreat complete with his and hers walk-in closets, gorgeous marble master bath with separate tub/shower and double sinks. This property is perfect for someone looking for two bedrooms and an office all on one level.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Sea Cove Lane have any available units?
3 Sea Cove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 3 Sea Cove Lane have?
Some of 3 Sea Cove Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Sea Cove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3 Sea Cove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Sea Cove Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3 Sea Cove Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 3 Sea Cove Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3 Sea Cove Lane offers parking.
Does 3 Sea Cove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Sea Cove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Sea Cove Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3 Sea Cove Lane has a pool.
Does 3 Sea Cove Lane have accessible units?
No, 3 Sea Cove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Sea Cove Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Sea Cove Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Sea Cove Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Sea Cove Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College