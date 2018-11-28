3 Canyon Point

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym pool bbq/grill media room

This is simply one of the best properties in the Newport Coast. Set atop an elevated ridgeline in the prestigious private and guard-gated community of Pelican Hill, this regal Palladian villa encompasses nearly 10,000 square feet of sumptuous living area on over one-half acre of the most desirable land to be found. Exquisitely appointed, and laid out to capture the very best fairway, coastline and ocean views, this home is truly extraordinary. The residence was recently remodeled throughout and is presented in impeccable condition. It is perfectly prepared for a tenant. A dramatic two-story formal entry hall sets the tone for the interiors. From there, a series of wonderfully scaled formal and informal rooms unfold before you. Sheathed in marble and other exotic handwrought finishes, the craftsmanship and design is unparalleled. The home is perfect for living and entertaining on a grand scale, including the 70’ long great room with sweeping views of the coastline. The master suite is equally impressive, features all new finishes, and enjoys soothing ocean views. A series of secondary suites, formal living and dining rooms, a study, a gym, and a theater complete the interiors. Outside, the uniquely private gardens and terraces - some of the largest on this coast - cascade towards the sea. Ideally situated to take in the ocean vistas, these gardens culminate in a perfectly-placed infinity edged swimming pool that seemingly floats above the coast.