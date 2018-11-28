All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:44 AM

3 Canyon Point

3 Canyon Point · No Longer Available
Newport Beach
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Location

3 Canyon Point, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Pelican Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
pool
bbq/grill
media room
This is simply one of the best properties in the Newport Coast. Set atop an elevated ridgeline in the prestigious private and guard-gated community of Pelican Hill, this regal Palladian villa encompasses nearly 10,000 square feet of sumptuous living area on over one-half acre of the most desirable land to be found. Exquisitely appointed, and laid out to capture the very best fairway, coastline and ocean views, this home is truly extraordinary. The residence was recently remodeled throughout and is presented in impeccable condition. It is perfectly prepared for a tenant. A dramatic two-story formal entry hall sets the tone for the interiors. From there, a series of wonderfully scaled formal and informal rooms unfold before you. Sheathed in marble and other exotic handwrought finishes, the craftsmanship and design is unparalleled. The home is perfect for living and entertaining on a grand scale, including the 70’ long great room with sweeping views of the coastline. The master suite is equally impressive, features all new finishes, and enjoys soothing ocean views. A series of secondary suites, formal living and dining rooms, a study, a gym, and a theater complete the interiors. Outside, the uniquely private gardens and terraces - some of the largest on this coast - cascade towards the sea. Ideally situated to take in the ocean vistas, these gardens culminate in a perfectly-placed infinity edged swimming pool that seemingly floats above the coast.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Canyon Point have any available units?
3 Canyon Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 3 Canyon Point have?
Some of 3 Canyon Point's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Canyon Point currently offering any rent specials?
3 Canyon Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Canyon Point pet-friendly?
No, 3 Canyon Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 3 Canyon Point offer parking?
No, 3 Canyon Point does not offer parking.
Does 3 Canyon Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Canyon Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Canyon Point have a pool?
Yes, 3 Canyon Point has a pool.
Does 3 Canyon Point have accessible units?
No, 3 Canyon Point does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Canyon Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Canyon Point has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Canyon Point have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Canyon Point does not have units with air conditioning.

