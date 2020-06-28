29 Bargemon

Amenities

This home is simply IMMACULATE. Located in the Exclusive 24 hour guard gated community of Newport Ridge North, this home features four bedrooms including a MAIN level bedroom and bathroom, 3-car direct access garage PLUS an extended length driveway. Light and Bright in premium cul-de-sac location with oversized lot and picturesque hillside views!! NEW carpet, NEW designer paint, Custom built-in cabinetry, NEW Led recessed lighting throughout, three fireplaces, and more! Open kitchen with wonderful natural lighting comes complete with solid granite counters, full backsplash, and center island, stainless steel appliance package and ample pantry space! Private master suite includes sun-splashed view balcony, large soaking tub, dual vanities and dual walk-in closets with organizers. Large backyard with built-in BBQ plus sit up counter top and "California room" patio with ceiling fan! Private amenities include resort style pool, spa, clubhouse, picnic area, and lighted tennis. Just minutes from Fashion Island and the ocean!!