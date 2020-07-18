286 Evening Canyon Road

Amenities

The best rental value in Corona del Mar! Great opportunity to live in Corona del Mar's preeminent oceanfront community of Shore Cliffs. A welcome change from the increasingly busy and congested Flower Streets. Still an easy walking distance to all the Village has to offer, Shore Cliffs residents enjoy wide streets, greater separation between neighbors, and private access to the beach. This efficiently designed single level residence offers 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms (en-suite), a true 2 car garage, as well as generously sized living and dining rooms. There is a large, fully fenced backyard and a covered patio. Available for move-in on or about September 1.