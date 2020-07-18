All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 286 Evening Canyon Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
286 Evening Canyon Road
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:59 AM

286 Evening Canyon Road

286 Evening Canyon Road · (949) 371-5128
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

286 Evening Canyon Road, Newport Beach, CA 92625
Shorecliffs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$5,495

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1470 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The best rental value in Corona del Mar! Great opportunity to live in Corona del Mar's preeminent oceanfront community of Shore Cliffs. A welcome change from the increasingly busy and congested Flower Streets. Still an easy walking distance to all the Village has to offer, Shore Cliffs residents enjoy wide streets, greater separation between neighbors, and private access to the beach. This efficiently designed single level residence offers 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms (en-suite), a true 2 car garage, as well as generously sized living and dining rooms. There is a large, fully fenced backyard and a covered patio. Available for move-in on or about September 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 286 Evening Canyon Road have any available units?
286 Evening Canyon Road has a unit available for $5,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 286 Evening Canyon Road have?
Some of 286 Evening Canyon Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 286 Evening Canyon Road currently offering any rent specials?
286 Evening Canyon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 286 Evening Canyon Road pet-friendly?
No, 286 Evening Canyon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 286 Evening Canyon Road offer parking?
Yes, 286 Evening Canyon Road offers parking.
Does 286 Evening Canyon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 286 Evening Canyon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 286 Evening Canyon Road have a pool?
No, 286 Evening Canyon Road does not have a pool.
Does 286 Evening Canyon Road have accessible units?
No, 286 Evening Canyon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 286 Evening Canyon Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 286 Evening Canyon Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 286 Evening Canyon Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 286 Evening Canyon Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 286 Evening Canyon Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Pet Friendly Places
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CALaguna Niguel, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CA
Redondo Beach, CAAlhambra, CASan Clemente, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CAFountain Valley, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity