2815 Blue Water Drive

Are you looking for a fully furnished single story rental with a full ocean and city lights view for the next few months? This home is what you are looking for! Located in Corona Del Mar's prestigious neighborhood minutes from the beach, Fashion Island, restaurants and shops, this home will make you feel like you are on vacation. Fully equipped with everything you need from pots & pans to linens, even a spice rack. Enter into the lush, tropical and very private courtyard. As you reach the elegant beveled glass front doors you’ll see the expansive view. The living, dining, kitchen and eat-in area all face the ocean view. Enjoy endless evening sunsets and city lights from the large backyard deck. Lots of closets, indoor washer and dryer, and a two-car garage are all perks of this special home. The remodeled kitchen has granite countertops, custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Dual pane windows throughout. Community swimming pool available. Great location in walking distance to supermarkets, a pharmacy, shops and restaurants. Walk a little further you’ll reach the quaint Village of Corona Del Mar and the beach. Perfect for casual comfortable indoor/outdoor living. Pets possible. Rental term 4-6 months, although negotiable. Includes gardener. Tenant pays utilities.