2815 Blue Water Drive
Last updated January 23 2020 at 9:25 AM

2815 Blue Water Drive

2815 Blue Water Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2815 Blue Water Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92625
North Harbor View

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Are you looking for a fully furnished single story rental with a full ocean and city lights view for the next few months? This home is what you are looking for! Located in Corona Del Mar's prestigious neighborhood minutes from the beach, Fashion Island, restaurants and shops, this home will make you feel like you are on vacation. Fully equipped with everything you need from pots & pans to linens, even a spice rack. Enter into the lush, tropical and very private courtyard. As you reach the elegant beveled glass front doors you’ll see the expansive view. The living, dining, kitchen and eat-in area all face the ocean view. Enjoy endless evening sunsets and city lights from the large backyard deck. Lots of closets, indoor washer and dryer, and a two-car garage are all perks of this special home. The remodeled kitchen has granite countertops, custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Dual pane windows throughout. Community swimming pool available. Great location in walking distance to supermarkets, a pharmacy, shops and restaurants. Walk a little further you’ll reach the quaint Village of Corona Del Mar and the beach. Perfect for casual comfortable indoor/outdoor living. Pets possible. Rental term 4-6 months, although negotiable. Includes gardener. Tenant pays utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2815 Blue Water Drive have any available units?
2815 Blue Water Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2815 Blue Water Drive have?
Some of 2815 Blue Water Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2815 Blue Water Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2815 Blue Water Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2815 Blue Water Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2815 Blue Water Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2815 Blue Water Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2815 Blue Water Drive offers parking.
Does 2815 Blue Water Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2815 Blue Water Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2815 Blue Water Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2815 Blue Water Drive has a pool.
Does 2815 Blue Water Drive have accessible units?
No, 2815 Blue Water Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2815 Blue Water Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2815 Blue Water Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2815 Blue Water Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2815 Blue Water Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

