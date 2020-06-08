Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking gym pool

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill tennis court

280 Cagney Lane, #318 Available 04/15/19 - Enjoy the Southern California lifestyle in this large one bedroom penthouse unit featuring an open and bright living room/dining room combo with skylights, a huge closet in the bedroom, bamboo flooring in the kitchen and bathroom, lovely balcony overlooking treetops and subterranean parking offering additional storage above your personal parking space. Relax in one of the two pools or spas after a game of tennis at the association tennis courts or enjoy a bbq at one of several bbq areas that the association offers. In addition, there is a clubhouse with meeting rooms, a gym and a kitchen at your disposal. Within walking and biking distance to Hoag hospital, the beach, restaurants,the peninsula, the bay. Refrigerator, Washer / Dryer included with no warranty.



(RLNE3396901)