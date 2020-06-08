All apartments in Newport Beach
Newport Beach, CA
280 Cagney Lane, #318
280 Cagney Lane, #318

280 Cagney Ln · No Longer Available
Location

280 Cagney Ln, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
280 Cagney Lane, #318 Available 04/15/19 - Enjoy the Southern California lifestyle in this large one bedroom penthouse unit featuring an open and bright living room/dining room combo with skylights, a huge closet in the bedroom, bamboo flooring in the kitchen and bathroom, lovely balcony overlooking treetops and subterranean parking offering additional storage above your personal parking space. Relax in one of the two pools or spas after a game of tennis at the association tennis courts or enjoy a bbq at one of several bbq areas that the association offers. In addition, there is a clubhouse with meeting rooms, a gym and a kitchen at your disposal. Within walking and biking distance to Hoag hospital, the beach, restaurants,the peninsula, the bay. Refrigerator, Washer / Dryer included with no warranty.

(RLNE3396901)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 280 Cagney Lane, #318 have any available units?
280 Cagney Lane, #318 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 280 Cagney Lane, #318 have?
Some of 280 Cagney Lane, #318's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 280 Cagney Lane, #318 currently offering any rent specials?
280 Cagney Lane, #318 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 280 Cagney Lane, #318 pet-friendly?
No, 280 Cagney Lane, #318 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 280 Cagney Lane, #318 offer parking?
Yes, 280 Cagney Lane, #318 offers parking.
Does 280 Cagney Lane, #318 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 280 Cagney Lane, #318 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 280 Cagney Lane, #318 have a pool?
Yes, 280 Cagney Lane, #318 has a pool.
Does 280 Cagney Lane, #318 have accessible units?
No, 280 Cagney Lane, #318 does not have accessible units.
Does 280 Cagney Lane, #318 have units with dishwashers?
No, 280 Cagney Lane, #318 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 280 Cagney Lane, #318 have units with air conditioning?
No, 280 Cagney Lane, #318 does not have units with air conditioning.
