Amenities

Views, VIews, Views...Amazing panoramic views of Catalina, White Water and breath taking sunsets all on an expansive single level home. Privately located on a huge corner lot with a private pool. Hardwood floors, travertine throughout. Very nice upgraded kitchen with granite counters. XXL Master bedroom suite. Most every room in the home has phenomenal views. A must see.