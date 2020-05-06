2704 Vista Del Oro

Amenities

Welcome to one of the most charming homes in the bluffs. As you enter thru the Dutch door you feel that casual beach vibe. Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the very desirable Bluffs North Park area of Newport Beach. The upgrades are too numerous to completely mention here (see the full list of upgrades in the attached supplement) but some highlights are: new white oak plank flooring on main level, stairs and upstairs hallway and bedroom/office, all remodeled kitchen with quartzite Pental counters, custom glass backsplash, new appliances (2015), remodeled bathrooms, replaced all HVAC duct work, recessed LED lighting controlled by Lutron Caseta system, new ceiling fans, Wi-Fi controlled AC, new skylight, updated brick front entrance with low voltage step lights, water efficient plumbing fixtures in kitchen and bathrooms, 40 gallon energy efficient water heater (2016), insulated attic with plywood over rafters for extra storage, wi-fi controlled Lift Master garage door opener in one of the larger garages, and more. The courtyard between the house and garage is private but open to blue skies allowing al fresco dining and BBQ on warm Newport nights. The large resort style pool and kid’s play area is perfect for family get togethers or just relaxing weekends. Close to award winning schools, world class shopping, golf, beaches, hiking/biking trails and a swim/tennis club. Truly a must see!