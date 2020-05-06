All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated May 24 2019 at 2:05 PM

2704 Vista Del Oro

2704 Vista Del Oro · No Longer Available
Location

2704 Vista Del Oro, Newport Beach, CA 92660
North Bluff

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
tennis court
Welcome to one of the most charming homes in the bluffs. As you enter thru the Dutch door you feel that casual beach vibe. Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the very desirable Bluffs North Park area of Newport Beach. The upgrades are too numerous to completely mention here (see the full list of upgrades in the attached supplement) but some highlights are: new white oak plank flooring on main level, stairs and upstairs hallway and bedroom/office, all remodeled kitchen with quartzite Pental counters, custom glass backsplash, new appliances (2015), remodeled bathrooms, replaced all HVAC duct work, recessed LED lighting controlled by Lutron Caseta system, new ceiling fans, Wi-Fi controlled AC, new skylight, updated brick front entrance with low voltage step lights, water efficient plumbing fixtures in kitchen and bathrooms, 40 gallon energy efficient water heater (2016), insulated attic with plywood over rafters for extra storage, wi-fi controlled Lift Master garage door opener in one of the larger garages, and more. The courtyard between the house and garage is private but open to blue skies allowing al fresco dining and BBQ on warm Newport nights. The large resort style pool and kid’s play area is perfect for family get togethers or just relaxing weekends. Close to award winning schools, world class shopping, golf, beaches, hiking/biking trails and a swim/tennis club. Truly a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2704 Vista Del Oro have any available units?
2704 Vista Del Oro doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2704 Vista Del Oro have?
Some of 2704 Vista Del Oro's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2704 Vista Del Oro currently offering any rent specials?
2704 Vista Del Oro is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2704 Vista Del Oro pet-friendly?
No, 2704 Vista Del Oro is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2704 Vista Del Oro offer parking?
Yes, 2704 Vista Del Oro offers parking.
Does 2704 Vista Del Oro have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2704 Vista Del Oro does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2704 Vista Del Oro have a pool?
Yes, 2704 Vista Del Oro has a pool.
Does 2704 Vista Del Oro have accessible units?
No, 2704 Vista Del Oro does not have accessible units.
Does 2704 Vista Del Oro have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2704 Vista Del Oro has units with dishwashers.
Does 2704 Vista Del Oro have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2704 Vista Del Oro has units with air conditioning.
