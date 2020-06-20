Amenities

Detached 3 bedroom home in popular gated community of Sancerre of Newport Coast. This is a corner lot home with new updating in the works: new carpet, paint, counter-tops, and appliances coming soon! Functional floor plan with a downstairs bedroom and Full bathroom! Upstairs is a master suite with tray ceiling, ceiling fan and a walk in closet. The third bedroom upstairs has a walk in closet and en-suite bathroom. Two car garage and plenty of storage throughout. The private backyard is perfect for an entertaining outdoor space. This home gets lots of natural light and is a quick walk to the community pool and spa. Enjoy the Newport Coast lifestyle with top rated schools, ocean view trails, parks, Fashion Island, world re-noun golf courses, restaurants and shopping near by. Contact Niguel Point Properties 949-216-0055. View video tour at:https://youtu.be/Lf18meFUP8w