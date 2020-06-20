All apartments in Newport Beach
27 Lessay

27 Lessay · (949) 466-0620
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

27 Lessay, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Newport Ridge

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

Detached 3 bedroom home in popular gated community of Sancerre of Newport Coast. This is a corner lot home with new updating in the works: new carpet, paint, counter-tops, and appliances coming soon! Functional floor plan with a downstairs bedroom and Full bathroom! Upstairs is a master suite with tray ceiling, ceiling fan and a walk in closet. The third bedroom upstairs has a walk in closet and en-suite bathroom. Two car garage and plenty of storage throughout. The private backyard is perfect for an entertaining outdoor space. This home gets lots of natural light and is a quick walk to the community pool and spa. Enjoy the Newport Coast lifestyle with top rated schools, ocean view trails, parks, Fashion Island, world re-noun golf courses, restaurants and shopping near by. Contact Niguel Point Properties 949-216-0055. View video tour at:https://youtu.be/Lf18meFUP8w

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Lessay have any available units?
27 Lessay has a unit available for $4,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 27 Lessay have?
Some of 27 Lessay's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Lessay currently offering any rent specials?
27 Lessay isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Lessay pet-friendly?
No, 27 Lessay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 27 Lessay offer parking?
Yes, 27 Lessay does offer parking.
Does 27 Lessay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 Lessay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Lessay have a pool?
Yes, 27 Lessay has a pool.
Does 27 Lessay have accessible units?
No, 27 Lessay does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Lessay have units with dishwashers?
No, 27 Lessay does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27 Lessay have units with air conditioning?
No, 27 Lessay does not have units with air conditioning.
