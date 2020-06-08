2672 Circle Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities gym bbq/grill hot tub media room

A turn-key estate in the gate guarded and admired community of Bayshores. The oversize lot allows a spacious 6,400 sq ft home, finely appointed with all furnishings to provide a quality, amenity rich lifestyle steps from the Newport Harbor and the neighborhood's private beach. The property features 6 bedrooms, 8 baths, a theater room, gym, office, family room, formal living room, formal dining room, bonus room, rooftop deck with city light views, a private spa, outdoor shower, backyard fire place and built-in barbecue. Available for either short or long-term stays, the home is fully equipped with linens and a chef's kitchen with top of the line appliances.