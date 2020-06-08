All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated April 22 2020 at 5:44 AM

2672 Circle Drive

2672 Circle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2672 Circle Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Bayshores

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
hot tub
fireplace
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
A turn-key estate in the gate guarded and admired community of Bayshores. The oversize lot allows a spacious 6,400 sq ft home, finely appointed with all furnishings to provide a quality, amenity rich lifestyle steps from the Newport Harbor and the neighborhood's private beach. The property features 6 bedrooms, 8 baths, a theater room, gym, office, family room, formal living room, formal dining room, bonus room, rooftop deck with city light views, a private spa, outdoor shower, backyard fire place and built-in barbecue. Available for either short or long-term stays, the home is fully equipped with linens and a chef's kitchen with top of the line appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2672 Circle Drive have any available units?
2672 Circle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2672 Circle Drive have?
Some of 2672 Circle Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2672 Circle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2672 Circle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2672 Circle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2672 Circle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2672 Circle Drive offer parking?
No, 2672 Circle Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2672 Circle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2672 Circle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2672 Circle Drive have a pool?
No, 2672 Circle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2672 Circle Drive have accessible units?
No, 2672 Circle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2672 Circle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2672 Circle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2672 Circle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2672 Circle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

