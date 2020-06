Amenities

dishwasher pool courtyard range

Unit Amenities dishwasher range Property Amenities courtyard pool

Wonderful Single story ranch style home, situated in a quiet location within the neighborhood, overlooking the park. This four bedroom home features a private courtyard pool and large back yard. Newer roof, plumbing and freshly painted throughout. This is a very nice home I n a wonderful neighborhood. Close proximity to schools, shopping, the Newport’s Beaches and Harbor, Fashion Island and Orange County airport.