2651 Vista Ornada

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

3 Bedroom 3 Bath offers a full panoramic view of Newport's treasured nature preserve, The Back Bay and the mountain vistas, this 2,257 square foot two level home is surrounded by a lush greenbelt accessed by any of the three separate expanded outdoor patios. The entry level living includes enlarged kitchen that opens to dining room with a large kitchen island surrounded by custom hardwood cabinetry. Open floor plan to the dining room with large windows overlooking the front patio. Entry level also has a living room complete with fireplace and french doors that lead to a view deck and 1/2 bathroom. Master Suite faxes the Bay with en suite bath with walk in shower and dual vanity.