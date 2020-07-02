All apartments in Newport Beach
2651 Vista Ornada

2651 Vista Ornada · No Longer Available
Location

2651 Vista Ornada, Newport Beach, CA 92660
North Bluff

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom 3 Bath offers a full panoramic view of Newport's treasured nature preserve, The Back Bay and the mountain vistas, this 2,257 square foot two level home is surrounded by a lush greenbelt accessed by any of the three separate expanded outdoor patios. The entry level living includes enlarged kitchen that opens to dining room with a large kitchen island surrounded by custom hardwood cabinetry. Open floor plan to the dining room with large windows overlooking the front patio. Entry level also has a living room complete with fireplace and french doors that lead to a view deck and 1/2 bathroom. Master Suite faxes the Bay with en suite bath with walk in shower and dual vanity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2651 Vista Ornada have any available units?
2651 Vista Ornada doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2651 Vista Ornada have?
Some of 2651 Vista Ornada's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2651 Vista Ornada currently offering any rent specials?
2651 Vista Ornada is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2651 Vista Ornada pet-friendly?
No, 2651 Vista Ornada is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2651 Vista Ornada offer parking?
No, 2651 Vista Ornada does not offer parking.
Does 2651 Vista Ornada have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2651 Vista Ornada does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2651 Vista Ornada have a pool?
No, 2651 Vista Ornada does not have a pool.
Does 2651 Vista Ornada have accessible units?
No, 2651 Vista Ornada does not have accessible units.
Does 2651 Vista Ornada have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2651 Vista Ornada has units with dishwashers.
Does 2651 Vista Ornada have units with air conditioning?
No, 2651 Vista Ornada does not have units with air conditioning.

