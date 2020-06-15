26 Tidal Surf

Amenities

Magnificent Pelican Ridge Ocean View Home! This gorgeous, highly upgraded, immaculately maintained house comes with designer upgrades, plantation shutters, combination of hardwood and marble floors, separate family room, chef’s kitchen with oversized center island, oversized master bedroom with fireplace, downstair bedrooms, cathedral ceilings, custom birds eye maple cabinets throughout, recessed lightings, 3 car garage, state of the art security system with over 20 cameras, and more. Unobstructed ocean views and located on a very private and quiet Cul De Sac. Prime location with award winning schools within minutes. Proximity to the beach, hiking, biking, golf, parks, shopping, freeway. A MUST SEE!!!