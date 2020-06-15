All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:58 AM

26 Tidal Surf

26 Tidal Surf · (949) 933-4353
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

26 Tidal Surf, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Pelican Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$20,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 4000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Magnificent Pelican Ridge Ocean View Home! This gorgeous, highly upgraded, immaculately maintained house comes with designer upgrades, plantation shutters, combination of hardwood and marble floors, separate family room, chef’s kitchen with oversized center island, oversized master bedroom with fireplace, downstair bedrooms, cathedral ceilings, custom birds eye maple cabinets throughout, recessed lightings, 3 car garage, state of the art security system with over 20 cameras, and more. Unobstructed ocean views and located on a very private and quiet Cul De Sac. Prime location with award winning schools within minutes. Proximity to the beach, hiking, biking, golf, parks, shopping, freeway. A MUST SEE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Tidal Surf have any available units?
26 Tidal Surf has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 26 Tidal Surf currently offering any rent specials?
26 Tidal Surf isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Tidal Surf pet-friendly?
No, 26 Tidal Surf is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 26 Tidal Surf offer parking?
Yes, 26 Tidal Surf does offer parking.
Does 26 Tidal Surf have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 Tidal Surf does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Tidal Surf have a pool?
No, 26 Tidal Surf does not have a pool.
Does 26 Tidal Surf have accessible units?
No, 26 Tidal Surf does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Tidal Surf have units with dishwashers?
No, 26 Tidal Surf does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26 Tidal Surf have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 Tidal Surf does not have units with air conditioning.
