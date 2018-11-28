2572 Bayshore Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry volleyball court

Basking in panoramic Newport Bay views, this exceptional Bayfront home is an opportunity not to be missed. Offering 5 bedrooms and 4 baths, the home is ideally situated on a corner lot in the coveted Bayshores community. This residence is an entertainer’s dream complete with a grand dining and living room with doors leading out to the spacious rear lawn. An incredible chef’s kitchen and breakfast nook, family room, main level bedroom and full bath complete the first floor. Upstairs, the luxurious master suite opens to a picturesque balcony, looking out to 180- degree Bay views. Also included in the master suite is a generous walk-in closet, fireplace and well-appointed master bath with soaking tub. The second level is complete with three additional bedrooms, a spacious bonus room and laundry room. Enjoy community amenities including 24-hour security with a guarded gate entrance, two private bay beaches, guest dock, sand volleyball courts, park, and private access gate to the Balboa Bay Resort.