2572 Bayshore Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92663
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
volleyball court
fireplace
bathtub
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
on-site laundry
volleyball court
Basking in panoramic Newport Bay views, this exceptional Bayfront home is an opportunity not to be missed. Offering 5 bedrooms and 4 baths, the home is ideally situated on a corner lot in the coveted Bayshores community. This residence is an entertainer’s dream complete with a grand dining and living room with doors leading out to the spacious rear lawn. An incredible chef’s kitchen and breakfast nook, family room, main level bedroom and full bath complete the first floor. Upstairs, the luxurious master suite opens to a picturesque balcony, looking out to 180- degree Bay views. Also included in the master suite is a generous walk-in closet, fireplace and well-appointed master bath with soaking tub. The second level is complete with three additional bedrooms, a spacious bonus room and laundry room. Enjoy community amenities including 24-hour security with a guarded gate entrance, two private bay beaches, guest dock, sand volleyball courts, park, and private access gate to the Balboa Bay Resort.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Does 2572 Bayshore Drive have any available units?
2572 Bayshore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2572 Bayshore Drive have?
Some of 2572 Bayshore Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2572 Bayshore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2572 Bayshore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2572 Bayshore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2572 Bayshore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2572 Bayshore Drive offer parking?
No, 2572 Bayshore Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2572 Bayshore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2572 Bayshore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2572 Bayshore Drive have a pool?
No, 2572 Bayshore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2572 Bayshore Drive have accessible units?
No, 2572 Bayshore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2572 Bayshore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2572 Bayshore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2572 Bayshore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2572 Bayshore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
