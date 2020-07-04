2520 Nolita

Amenities

Brand new (never lived in), Former Model Penthouse (fifth level) features; two large bedrooms, two full spacious baths, and two (side by side_ gated parking spaces. This single-story flat enters into living area featuring a great room, dining room, and outdoor deck with French doors off the great room. The gourmet kitchen off the great room includes a center island and lends to a wonderful open-concept layout. The master suite comes equipped with a walk-in closet. Highly upgraded with white cabinets, beautiful engineered wood flooring, recessed lighting, quartz counters, and new energy-efficient features throughout this home. The association amenities includes junior Olympic-size saline pool, spas, state-of-the-art heath and fitness center, exercise/yoga studio, sport fields, tennis courts, verdant parks and landscaped paseos,play areas, picnic areas, tot-lot and verdant parks and landscaped paseos.