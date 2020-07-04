All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated December 24 2019 at 3:05 PM

2520 Nolita

Location

2520 Nolita, Newport Beach, CA 92660
San Joaquin Marsh

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
new construction
tennis court
yoga
Brand new (never lived in), Former Model Penthouse (fifth level) features; two large bedrooms, two full spacious baths, and two (side by side_ gated parking spaces. This single-story flat enters into living area featuring a great room, dining room, and outdoor deck with French doors off the great room. The gourmet kitchen off the great room includes a center island and lends to a wonderful open-concept layout. The master suite comes equipped with a walk-in closet. Highly upgraded with white cabinets, beautiful engineered wood flooring, recessed lighting, quartz counters, and new energy-efficient features throughout this home. The association amenities includes junior Olympic-size saline pool, spas, state-of-the-art heath and fitness center, exercise/yoga studio, sport fields, tennis courts, verdant parks and landscaped paseos,play areas, picnic areas, tot-lot and verdant parks and landscaped paseos.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2520 Nolita have any available units?
2520 Nolita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2520 Nolita have?
Some of 2520 Nolita's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2520 Nolita currently offering any rent specials?
2520 Nolita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2520 Nolita pet-friendly?
No, 2520 Nolita is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2520 Nolita offer parking?
Yes, 2520 Nolita offers parking.
Does 2520 Nolita have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2520 Nolita does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2520 Nolita have a pool?
Yes, 2520 Nolita has a pool.
Does 2520 Nolita have accessible units?
No, 2520 Nolita does not have accessible units.
Does 2520 Nolita have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2520 Nolita has units with dishwashers.
Does 2520 Nolita have units with air conditioning?
No, 2520 Nolita does not have units with air conditioning.

