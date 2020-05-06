247 61st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill tennis court

Located in a highly sought after canal view location and just blocks from one of Newport's finest beaches, this remodeled three bedroom, two bath home offers updates through out. It includes a master suite, and an open floor plan with a large canal front deck as well as a private patio. This home also features dual pane windows, retextured ceilings, ceramic tiles, new shades, and sliding doors, and cathedral ceilings with an abundance of natural light. Enjoy beach living as well as the amenities of the Newport Shores Community Association - pool, tennis, clubhouse, BBQ and play areas.