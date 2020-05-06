All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 247 61st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
247 61st Street
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

247 61st Street

247 61st Street · (949) 378-6200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

247 61st Street, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Shores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1001 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Located in a highly sought after canal view location and just blocks from one of Newport's finest beaches, this remodeled three bedroom, two bath home offers updates through out. It includes a master suite, and an open floor plan with a large canal front deck as well as a private patio. This home also features dual pane windows, retextured ceilings, ceramic tiles, new shades, and sliding doors, and cathedral ceilings with an abundance of natural light. Enjoy beach living as well as the amenities of the Newport Shores Community Association - pool, tennis, clubhouse, BBQ and play areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 247 61st Street have any available units?
247 61st Street has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 247 61st Street have?
Some of 247 61st Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 247 61st Street currently offering any rent specials?
247 61st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 247 61st Street pet-friendly?
No, 247 61st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 247 61st Street offer parking?
No, 247 61st Street does not offer parking.
Does 247 61st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 247 61st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 247 61st Street have a pool?
Yes, 247 61st Street has a pool.
Does 247 61st Street have accessible units?
No, 247 61st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 247 61st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 247 61st Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 247 61st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 247 61st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 247 61st Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity