2437 Port Whitby Pl
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

2437 Port Whitby Pl

2437 Port Whitby Place · No Longer Available
Location

2437 Port Whitby Place, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Harbor Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 4 Bedroom/2 Bath Single Family Home Available in Newport Beach!

You can reach us via text directly at (949) 239-1575 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5098425)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2437 Port Whitby Pl have any available units?
2437 Port Whitby Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2437 Port Whitby Pl have?
Some of 2437 Port Whitby Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2437 Port Whitby Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2437 Port Whitby Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2437 Port Whitby Pl pet-friendly?
No, 2437 Port Whitby Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2437 Port Whitby Pl offer parking?
Yes, 2437 Port Whitby Pl offers parking.
Does 2437 Port Whitby Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2437 Port Whitby Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2437 Port Whitby Pl have a pool?
No, 2437 Port Whitby Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2437 Port Whitby Pl have accessible units?
No, 2437 Port Whitby Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2437 Port Whitby Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2437 Port Whitby Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 2437 Port Whitby Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2437 Port Whitby Pl has units with air conditioning.
