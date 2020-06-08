Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 2437 Port Whitby Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
2437 Port Whitby Pl
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2437 Port Whitby Pl
2437 Port Whitby Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
2437 Port Whitby Place, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Harbor Ridge
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 4 Bedroom/2 Bath Single Family Home Available in Newport Beach!
You can reach us via text directly at (949) 239-1575 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
www.mynd.co
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5098425)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2437 Port Whitby Pl have any available units?
2437 Port Whitby Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Newport Beach, CA
.
What amenities does 2437 Port Whitby Pl have?
Some of 2437 Port Whitby Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2437 Port Whitby Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2437 Port Whitby Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2437 Port Whitby Pl pet-friendly?
No, 2437 Port Whitby Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Newport Beach
.
Does 2437 Port Whitby Pl offer parking?
Yes, 2437 Port Whitby Pl offers parking.
Does 2437 Port Whitby Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2437 Port Whitby Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2437 Port Whitby Pl have a pool?
No, 2437 Port Whitby Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2437 Port Whitby Pl have accessible units?
No, 2437 Port Whitby Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2437 Port Whitby Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2437 Port Whitby Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 2437 Port Whitby Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2437 Port Whitby Pl has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Similar Pages
Newport Beach 1 Bedrooms
Newport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with Parking
Newport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Riverside, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Ontario, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Chino, CA
Pomona, CA
La Habra, CA
Alhambra, CA
Buena Park, CA
San Clemente, CA
Norwalk, CA
Brea, CA
Redondo Beach, CA
Placentia, CA
Fountain Valley, CA
Inglewood, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Bayside
Apartments Near Colleges
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside
Chaffey College