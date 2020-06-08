2437 Port Whitby Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely 4 Bedroom/2 Bath Single Family Home Available in Newport Beach!



You can reach us via text directly at (949) 239-1575 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



www.mynd.co



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5098425)