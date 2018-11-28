All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 24 Pelican Crest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
24 Pelican Crest Drive
Last updated November 21 2019 at 8:34 PM

24 Pelican Crest Drive

24 Pelican Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

24 Pelican Crest Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Pelican Hill

Amenities

garage
pool
elevator
hot tub
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
elevator
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Located in the exclusive community of Pelican Crest, this Mediterranean style custom estate features 6 bedrooms, 6.5 baths, a groumet kitchen, spacious rooms with vaulted ceilings, a sunken bar, a 6-car subterranean garage, elevator, pool, spa, and an overwhelmingly large game room/home theater. This home has also been recently painted and carpeted. Situated on an oversized lot, this home boasts stunning views of Newport Harbor, the Blue Pacific, Catalina Island, Fashion Island, and enchanting city lights. Property photos depict a virtually staged representation of the property by roOomy Virtual Staging. Photos may not represent actual flooring, fixtures, or features included in the property sale and may not be an actual representation of the property’s condition.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Pelican Crest Drive have any available units?
24 Pelican Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 24 Pelican Crest Drive have?
Some of 24 Pelican Crest Drive's amenities include garage, pool, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Pelican Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
24 Pelican Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Pelican Crest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 24 Pelican Crest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 24 Pelican Crest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 24 Pelican Crest Drive offers parking.
Does 24 Pelican Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Pelican Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Pelican Crest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 24 Pelican Crest Drive has a pool.
Does 24 Pelican Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 24 Pelican Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Pelican Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 Pelican Crest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Pelican Crest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Pelican Crest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Move Cross Country
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College