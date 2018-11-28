24 Pelican Crest Drive

Amenities

garage pool elevator hot tub game room media room

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities elevator game room parking pool garage hot tub media room

Located in the exclusive community of Pelican Crest, this Mediterranean style custom estate features 6 bedrooms, 6.5 baths, a groumet kitchen, spacious rooms with vaulted ceilings, a sunken bar, a 6-car subterranean garage, elevator, pool, spa, and an overwhelmingly large game room/home theater. This home has also been recently painted and carpeted. Situated on an oversized lot, this home boasts stunning views of Newport Harbor, the Blue Pacific, Catalina Island, Fashion Island, and enchanting city lights. Property photos depict a virtually staged representation of the property by roOomy Virtual Staging. Photos may not represent actual flooring, fixtures, or features included in the property sale and may not be an actual representation of the property’s condition.