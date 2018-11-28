All apartments in Newport Beach
2344 Aralia Street
Last updated November 2 2019 at 8:08 AM

2344 Aralia Street

2344 Aralia Street · No Longer Available
Location

2344 Aralia Street, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eastbluff

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
bocce court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
bbq/grill
hot tub
Super charming and totally remodel single level home on a very large corner lot! Very large master retreat plus two additional bedrooms ( one is a large room with a loft and living space u under neath, and the other a standard sized bedroom). There is a "piano" room that could be converted to a 4th bedroom should that be necessary. Dine in the chefs kitchen at either a 8 seat large dining table OR at the large Carrera topped island. Add first class appliances including two dishwashers and a wine refrigerator, and you have a chef's dreams space! Separate dining room is off the living room that features a wood burning fireplace and a wall of French doors leading the exterior! The master is huge and truly a retreat with walk in closet and en suite bath. New carpet or French oak flooring throughout! Firepaces in both living room and kitchen/family room. The lot is large, uber private, and very beautifully landscaped featuring a spa, an outdoor kitchen with a stainless BBQ, counter seating, outdoor dining table area, plus a BOCCE ball court! Security system in place. Never offered for lease before, this is a real gem!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2344 Aralia Street have any available units?
2344 Aralia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2344 Aralia Street have?
Some of 2344 Aralia Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2344 Aralia Street currently offering any rent specials?
2344 Aralia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2344 Aralia Street pet-friendly?
No, 2344 Aralia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2344 Aralia Street offer parking?
No, 2344 Aralia Street does not offer parking.
Does 2344 Aralia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2344 Aralia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2344 Aralia Street have a pool?
No, 2344 Aralia Street does not have a pool.
Does 2344 Aralia Street have accessible units?
No, 2344 Aralia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2344 Aralia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2344 Aralia Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2344 Aralia Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2344 Aralia Street does not have units with air conditioning.
