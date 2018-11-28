2344 Aralia Street

Amenities

Super charming and totally remodel single level home on a very large corner lot! Very large master retreat plus two additional bedrooms ( one is a large room with a loft and living space u under neath, and the other a standard sized bedroom). There is a "piano" room that could be converted to a 4th bedroom should that be necessary. Dine in the chefs kitchen at either a 8 seat large dining table OR at the large Carrera topped island. Add first class appliances including two dishwashers and a wine refrigerator, and you have a chef's dreams space! Separate dining room is off the living room that features a wood burning fireplace and a wall of French doors leading the exterior! The master is huge and truly a retreat with walk in closet and en suite bath. New carpet or French oak flooring throughout! Firepaces in both living room and kitchen/family room. The lot is large, uber private, and very beautifully landscaped featuring a spa, an outdoor kitchen with a stainless BBQ, counter seating, outdoor dining table area, plus a BOCCE ball court! Security system in place. Never offered for lease before, this is a real gem!