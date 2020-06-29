234 Villa Point Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub

Location , Location, this upper-level corner unit located in prestiges gated Villa point community of newport Beach with amazing expansive view of the Newport Beach Country Club Golf Course from kitchen , living room ,Bedroom and private deck. this unit has large single car garage with large built in storage,

2 specious master suite , both bed rooms include walk-in closet with organizers with high ceiling, open floor plan layout opens the kitchen to dining area and spacious living room with fire place that leeds to ,extra large private deck with view of the 16th fairway, i ideal for entertaining , washer/dryer and refrigerator is included, villa point Amenities include 2 pools ,2 spa, 2 fitness centers, conveniently close to fashion island , corona del mar , back bay ,balboa island and so much more,