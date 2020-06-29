All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:59 PM

234 Villa Point Drive

234 Villa Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

234 Villa Point Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Villa Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Location , Location, this upper-level corner unit located in prestiges gated Villa point community of newport Beach with amazing expansive view of the Newport Beach Country Club Golf Course from kitchen , living room ,Bedroom and private deck. this unit has large single car garage with large built in storage,
2 specious master suite , both bed rooms include walk-in closet with organizers with high ceiling, open floor plan layout opens the kitchen to dining area and spacious living room with fire place that leeds to ,extra large private deck with view of the 16th fairway, i ideal for entertaining , washer/dryer and refrigerator is included, villa point Amenities include 2 pools ,2 spa, 2 fitness centers, conveniently close to fashion island , corona del mar , back bay ,balboa island and so much more,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 Villa Point Drive have any available units?
234 Villa Point Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 234 Villa Point Drive have?
Some of 234 Villa Point Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 Villa Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
234 Villa Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 Villa Point Drive pet-friendly?
No, 234 Villa Point Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 234 Villa Point Drive offer parking?
Yes, 234 Villa Point Drive offers parking.
Does 234 Villa Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 234 Villa Point Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 Villa Point Drive have a pool?
Yes, 234 Villa Point Drive has a pool.
Does 234 Villa Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 234 Villa Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 234 Villa Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 234 Villa Point Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 234 Villa Point Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 234 Villa Point Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
