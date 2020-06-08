All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:29 AM

225 GRAND CANAL

225 Grand Canal · (949) 400-9905
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

225 Grand Canal, Newport Beach, CA 92662
Balboa Island

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1567 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
BALBOA ISLAND VACATION RENTAL - ON THE CANAL! AVAILABLE MID JULY THROUGH AUGUST 2020. NO WINTER/ANNUAL RENTAL AVAILABLE. Balboa Island Grand Canal - Waterfront residence ideally located on the 200 block of Canal and Boardwalk just behind Starbucks! This charming single level home has been completely updated and includes 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, distressed dark walnut plank flooring, vaulted ceiling living room with honed black granite fireplace, kitchen with built-in refrigerator, DCS stainless steel range, Bosch dishwasher, granite countertops and custom cabinetry. 2 car attached garage with an additional rear parking space and recently rebuilt tie-up dock with electricity for up to an 18 foot boat. Relax and enjoy the Balboa Island lifestyle in the beautifully landscaped and spacious front patio with flag and ledger stone hardscape, water fountain and gas fire pit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 GRAND CANAL have any available units?
225 GRAND CANAL has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 225 GRAND CANAL have?
Some of 225 GRAND CANAL's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 GRAND CANAL currently offering any rent specials?
225 GRAND CANAL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 GRAND CANAL pet-friendly?
No, 225 GRAND CANAL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 225 GRAND CANAL offer parking?
Yes, 225 GRAND CANAL does offer parking.
Does 225 GRAND CANAL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 GRAND CANAL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 GRAND CANAL have a pool?
No, 225 GRAND CANAL does not have a pool.
Does 225 GRAND CANAL have accessible units?
No, 225 GRAND CANAL does not have accessible units.
Does 225 GRAND CANAL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 225 GRAND CANAL has units with dishwashers.
Does 225 GRAND CANAL have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 GRAND CANAL does not have units with air conditioning.
