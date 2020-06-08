225 GRAND CANAL

Amenities

BALBOA ISLAND VACATION RENTAL - ON THE CANAL! AVAILABLE MID JULY THROUGH AUGUST 2020. NO WINTER/ANNUAL RENTAL AVAILABLE. Balboa Island Grand Canal - Waterfront residence ideally located on the 200 block of Canal and Boardwalk just behind Starbucks! This charming single level home has been completely updated and includes 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, distressed dark walnut plank flooring, vaulted ceiling living room with honed black granite fireplace, kitchen with built-in refrigerator, DCS stainless steel range, Bosch dishwasher, granite countertops and custom cabinetry. 2 car attached garage with an additional rear parking space and recently rebuilt tie-up dock with electricity for up to an 18 foot boat. Relax and enjoy the Balboa Island lifestyle in the beautifully landscaped and spacious front patio with flag and ledger stone hardscape, water fountain and gas fire pit.