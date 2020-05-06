2221 Port Lerwick Place

Amenities

Expanded and customized 4 Bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in sought after Seawind community is conveniently located close to schools, shopping, freeway access and all! Spacious, light and bright open floor plan is highlighted with open beamed ceilings! Community swimming pool is close by! Formal grand entry by the the front door is accented with vaulted ceilings! The large living room with fireplace and an adjacent formal dining room is perfect for family gatherings. Open kitchen is next to the large sunny family room with sets of French Doors and breakfast area. The expanded floor plan also offers a great bonus room with French doors open to the lush backyard. The large backyard features great patios and grassy area for best outdoor entertaining. There is an over-sized direct access two car garage. Ready for immediate move in!