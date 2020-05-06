All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 2221 Port Lerwick Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
2221 Port Lerwick Place
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:39 AM

2221 Port Lerwick Place

2221 Port Lerwick Place · (949) 278-9528
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2221 Port Lerwick Place, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Harbor Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2630 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Expanded and customized 4 Bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in sought after Seawind community is conveniently located close to schools, shopping, freeway access and all! Spacious, light and bright open floor plan is highlighted with open beamed ceilings! Community swimming pool is close by! Formal grand entry by the the front door is accented with vaulted ceilings! The large living room with fireplace and an adjacent formal dining room is perfect for family gatherings. Open kitchen is next to the large sunny family room with sets of French Doors and breakfast area. The expanded floor plan also offers a great bonus room with French doors open to the lush backyard. The large backyard features great patios and grassy area for best outdoor entertaining. There is an over-sized direct access two car garage. Ready for immediate move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2221 Port Lerwick Place have any available units?
2221 Port Lerwick Place has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2221 Port Lerwick Place have?
Some of 2221 Port Lerwick Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2221 Port Lerwick Place currently offering any rent specials?
2221 Port Lerwick Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2221 Port Lerwick Place pet-friendly?
No, 2221 Port Lerwick Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2221 Port Lerwick Place offer parking?
Yes, 2221 Port Lerwick Place does offer parking.
Does 2221 Port Lerwick Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2221 Port Lerwick Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2221 Port Lerwick Place have a pool?
Yes, 2221 Port Lerwick Place has a pool.
Does 2221 Port Lerwick Place have accessible units?
No, 2221 Port Lerwick Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2221 Port Lerwick Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2221 Port Lerwick Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 2221 Port Lerwick Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2221 Port Lerwick Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2221 Port Lerwick Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity