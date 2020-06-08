All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 222 Via Lorca.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
222 Via Lorca
Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:11 AM

222 Via Lorca

222 Via Lorca · (949) 717-6015
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

222 Via Lorca, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Lido Isle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1631 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
tennis court
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
This classic, rare-to-find single-level Lido Isle residence offers an abundance of outdoor space and is located on a prime, 45' wide (1.5 lots) street-to-strada parcel. The spacious two bedroom, two bath plus den (formerly a 3rd bedroom) home shows beautifully with a tasteful use of stone finishes, wood flooring, premium appliances and quality finishes throughout. Featuring an eminently livable floor plan, tastefully appointed interiors that bask in natural light, a generously proportioned family room, den, gourmet kitchen and a spacious, resort style master suite. The outdoor living areas which welcome entertaining and gatherings, include a sunny south facing patio and bar area that flows seamlessly from the interior and provides a perfect spot for entertaining, BBQs and alfresco dining. In addition to the private courtyard there is a charming, meticulously manicured strada that this storybook community is known for. This distinctive waterside neighborhood offers world class amenities, including the Lido Isle Yacht Club, tennis courts, and an abundance of neighborly activities all within a stone's throw access to the beach, upscale shopping and dining and all that California's gold Coast has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 Via Lorca have any available units?
222 Via Lorca has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 222 Via Lorca have?
Some of 222 Via Lorca's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 Via Lorca currently offering any rent specials?
222 Via Lorca isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Via Lorca pet-friendly?
No, 222 Via Lorca is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 222 Via Lorca offer parking?
Yes, 222 Via Lorca does offer parking.
Does 222 Via Lorca have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 Via Lorca does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Via Lorca have a pool?
No, 222 Via Lorca does not have a pool.
Does 222 Via Lorca have accessible units?
No, 222 Via Lorca does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Via Lorca have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 Via Lorca has units with dishwashers.
Does 222 Via Lorca have units with air conditioning?
No, 222 Via Lorca does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 222 Via Lorca?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity