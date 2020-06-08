222 Via Lorca

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage tennis court bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill garage tennis court

This classic, rare-to-find single-level Lido Isle residence offers an abundance of outdoor space and is located on a prime, 45' wide (1.5 lots) street-to-strada parcel. The spacious two bedroom, two bath plus den (formerly a 3rd bedroom) home shows beautifully with a tasteful use of stone finishes, wood flooring, premium appliances and quality finishes throughout. Featuring an eminently livable floor plan, tastefully appointed interiors that bask in natural light, a generously proportioned family room, den, gourmet kitchen and a spacious, resort style master suite. The outdoor living areas which welcome entertaining and gatherings, include a sunny south facing patio and bar area that flows seamlessly from the interior and provides a perfect spot for entertaining, BBQs and alfresco dining. In addition to the private courtyard there is a charming, meticulously manicured strada that this storybook community is known for. This distinctive waterside neighborhood offers world class amenities, including the Lido Isle Yacht Club, tennis courts, and an abundance of neighborly activities all within a stone's throw access to the beach, upscale shopping and dining and all that California's gold Coast has to offer.