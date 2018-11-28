222 Goldenrod Avenue

Amenities

Famed architect, Brion Jeanette redesigned this home for a complete remodel approximately 6 years ago. The home is relevant to today’s buyer lookng for light and bright, open concept, beach living. Situated on the coveted 200-block.... steps from the Goldenrod Footbridge and steps from the sand. . The reverse floor plan features the gourmet chef’s kitchen on the upper level and opens to a spacious dining and living room. The living room, framed by walls of windows, and a front balcony, is perfect to enjoy the ocean, harbor and bay views. With a love for entertaining, this home was built allowing for a seamless indoor/outdoor living. The gourmet chef’s kitchen has a huge island, state of the art appliances and glass doors that open to a covered patio with access to the rooftop deck. Also on this level, the luxurious master retreat includes an Onyx fireplace, walk-in closet, and another private balcony. The lower level offers an additional family room with a full wet bar open to the the front patio - ideal for watching the boats sail in and out of the harbor. Completed by a temperature controlled wine closet, 2 additional bedrooms and baths and a generous office with built- ins. The rooftop deck is ideal for entertaining and to enjoy nightly sunsets. Welcome to CDM living at its finest, all within walking distance to renowned restaurants, world class shopping, theaters and beaches. ALSO available for LEASE OPTION or lease.