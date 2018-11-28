All apartments in Newport Beach
222 Goldenrod Avenue

222 Goldenrod Avenue
Location

222 Goldenrod Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
media room
Famed architect, Brion Jeanette redesigned this home for a complete remodel approximately 6 years ago. The home is relevant to today’s buyer lookng for light and bright, open concept, beach living. Situated on the coveted 200-block.... steps from the Goldenrod Footbridge and steps from the sand. . The reverse floor plan features the gourmet chef’s kitchen on the upper level and opens to a spacious dining and living room. The living room, framed by walls of windows, and a front balcony, is perfect to enjoy the ocean, harbor and bay views. With a love for entertaining, this home was built allowing for a seamless indoor/outdoor living. The gourmet chef’s kitchen has a huge island, state of the art appliances and glass doors that open to a covered patio with access to the rooftop deck. Also on this level, the luxurious master retreat includes an Onyx fireplace, walk-in closet, and another private balcony. The lower level offers an additional family room with a full wet bar open to the the front patio - ideal for watching the boats sail in and out of the harbor. Completed by a temperature controlled wine closet, 2 additional bedrooms and baths and a generous office with built- ins. The rooftop deck is ideal for entertaining and to enjoy nightly sunsets. Welcome to CDM living at its finest, all within walking distance to renowned restaurants, world class shopping, theaters and beaches. ALSO available for LEASE OPTION or lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 Goldenrod Avenue have any available units?
222 Goldenrod Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 222 Goldenrod Avenue have?
Some of 222 Goldenrod Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 Goldenrod Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
222 Goldenrod Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Goldenrod Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 222 Goldenrod Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 222 Goldenrod Avenue offer parking?
No, 222 Goldenrod Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 222 Goldenrod Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 Goldenrod Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Goldenrod Avenue have a pool?
No, 222 Goldenrod Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 222 Goldenrod Avenue have accessible units?
No, 222 Goldenrod Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Goldenrod Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 Goldenrod Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 222 Goldenrod Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 222 Goldenrod Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

