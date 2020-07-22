All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 2206 1/2 Oceanfront.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
2206 1/2 Oceanfront
Last updated February 5 2020 at 5:08 AM

2206 1/2 Oceanfront

2206 1/2 W Oceanfront · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2206 1/2 W Oceanfront, Newport Beach, CA 92663
West Newport Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Updated downstairs unit of a duplex, 3 bedrooms & 2 baths. Bedrooms are furnished with 1 queen, 1 - queen, 1 - king beds, dressers and night stand. Living room with sofa sleeper. 2 baths, 1 of them in hallway with tub/shower, and 1 in master bedroom with walk in shower. 1 space in the 2-car garage shared with upper unit and 1 parking directly behind your garage space. Private patio area with bbq grill and patio chairs. Amenities: Washer/dryer, refrigerator, microwave, stove, dishwasher, ceiling fans, and flat screen TV's in every bedroom and living room. Oceanview and walking distance to the pier and many local shops and restaurants.
2 units multi family home; this unit for rent is the bottom unit. Directly across from the Newport Beach Pier Public Parking. A few steps from the beach and Newport Pier. Located in a high traffic and busy area but provides easy access to so many restaurants, bars, coffee shops and retail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2206 1/2 Oceanfront have any available units?
2206 1/2 Oceanfront doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2206 1/2 Oceanfront have?
Some of 2206 1/2 Oceanfront's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2206 1/2 Oceanfront currently offering any rent specials?
2206 1/2 Oceanfront is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2206 1/2 Oceanfront pet-friendly?
No, 2206 1/2 Oceanfront is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2206 1/2 Oceanfront offer parking?
Yes, 2206 1/2 Oceanfront offers parking.
Does 2206 1/2 Oceanfront have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2206 1/2 Oceanfront offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2206 1/2 Oceanfront have a pool?
No, 2206 1/2 Oceanfront does not have a pool.
Does 2206 1/2 Oceanfront have accessible units?
No, 2206 1/2 Oceanfront does not have accessible units.
Does 2206 1/2 Oceanfront have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2206 1/2 Oceanfront has units with dishwashers.
Does 2206 1/2 Oceanfront have units with air conditioning?
No, 2206 1/2 Oceanfront does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNewport Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Pet Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CALaguna Niguel, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CA
Redondo Beach, CAAlhambra, CASan Clemente, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CAFountain Valley, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College