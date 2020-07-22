2206 1/2 Oceanfront

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Updated downstairs unit of a duplex, 3 bedrooms & 2 baths. Bedrooms are furnished with 1 queen, 1 - queen, 1 - king beds, dressers and night stand. Living room with sofa sleeper. 2 baths, 1 of them in hallway with tub/shower, and 1 in master bedroom with walk in shower. 1 space in the 2-car garage shared with upper unit and 1 parking directly behind your garage space. Private patio area with bbq grill and patio chairs. Amenities: Washer/dryer, refrigerator, microwave, stove, dishwasher, ceiling fans, and flat screen TV's in every bedroom and living room. Oceanview and walking distance to the pier and many local shops and restaurants.

2 units multi family home; this unit for rent is the bottom unit. Directly across from the Newport Beach Pier Public Parking. A few steps from the beach and Newport Pier. Located in a high traffic and busy area but provides easy access to so many restaurants, bars, coffee shops and retail.