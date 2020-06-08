All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 2202 Vista Hogar.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
2202 Vista Hogar
Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:11 PM

2202 Vista Hogar

2202 Vista Hogar · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2202 Vista Hogar, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eastbluff

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
- Remodeled in the Bluffs in Newport Beach! One of the larger floorplans with 1,564 square feet of living space, this 4 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home has been upgraded with new vinyl flooring and newer kitchen with shaker panel cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Relax in the oversized family room with brick fireplace overlooking a greenbelt. The bedrooms upstairs are generous sized and bathrooms feature black slate tile and tubs in the showers. Private yard with access to the two car garage and washer dryer hook ups. Walking distance to highly rated schools and centrally located to the Eastbluff Shopping Center and the best beaches Orange County has to offer!

(RLNE5691533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2202 Vista Hogar have any available units?
2202 Vista Hogar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2202 Vista Hogar have?
Some of 2202 Vista Hogar's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2202 Vista Hogar currently offering any rent specials?
2202 Vista Hogar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2202 Vista Hogar pet-friendly?
Yes, 2202 Vista Hogar is pet friendly.
Does 2202 Vista Hogar offer parking?
Yes, 2202 Vista Hogar offers parking.
Does 2202 Vista Hogar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2202 Vista Hogar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2202 Vista Hogar have a pool?
Yes, 2202 Vista Hogar has a pool.
Does 2202 Vista Hogar have accessible units?
No, 2202 Vista Hogar does not have accessible units.
Does 2202 Vista Hogar have units with dishwashers?
No, 2202 Vista Hogar does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2202 Vista Hogar have units with air conditioning?
No, 2202 Vista Hogar does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College