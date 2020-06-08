2202 Vista Hogar

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

- Remodeled in the Bluffs in Newport Beach! One of the larger floorplans with 1,564 square feet of living space, this 4 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home has been upgraded with new vinyl flooring and newer kitchen with shaker panel cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Relax in the oversized family room with brick fireplace overlooking a greenbelt. The bedrooms upstairs are generous sized and bathrooms feature black slate tile and tubs in the showers. Private yard with access to the two car garage and washer dryer hook ups. Walking distance to highly rated schools and centrally located to the Eastbluff Shopping Center and the best beaches Orange County has to offer!



(RLNE5691533)