213 Opal Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher walk in closets coffee bar ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities coffee bar

Looking for an amazing upstairs back unit on Balboa Island with one of the biggest entertaining decks that’s rarely available? Step inside this cozy upper unit of a French style duplex located in the heart of Balboa Island which offers a private enclave to enjoy the California lifestyle. The open family room is accompanied by a large window overlooking the entertaining deck and double doors to access the patio from the kitchen. Loads of natural light awash the interiors with brilliant morning sunshine and surprising ample interior storage is included. A large great room has space for everyday living and cozy dining just off the fully appointed kitchen complete with its own dishwasher, refrigerator and tasteful granite counters. In addition, this one-bedroom flat has private access to a large walk-in closet with an overhead pull-down attic and separate entrance to the bathroom. Enjoy access to local restaurants, coffee shops and the ferry all in a quick walk or bike ride. Listen to the sounds of sea lions and night and the distant ocean waves. Immediate occupancy available. Make this your home today~