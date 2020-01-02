All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

213 Opal Avenue

213 Opal Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

213 Opal Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92662
Balboa Island

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Looking for an amazing upstairs back unit on Balboa Island with one of the biggest entertaining decks that’s rarely available? Step inside this cozy upper unit of a French style duplex located in the heart of Balboa Island which offers a private enclave to enjoy the California lifestyle. The open family room is accompanied by a large window overlooking the entertaining deck and double doors to access the patio from the kitchen. Loads of natural light awash the interiors with brilliant morning sunshine and surprising ample interior storage is included. A large great room has space for everyday living and cozy dining just off the fully appointed kitchen complete with its own dishwasher, refrigerator and tasteful granite counters. In addition, this one-bedroom flat has private access to a large walk-in closet with an overhead pull-down attic and separate entrance to the bathroom. Enjoy access to local restaurants, coffee shops and the ferry all in a quick walk or bike ride. Listen to the sounds of sea lions and night and the distant ocean waves. Immediate occupancy available. Make this your home today~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Opal Avenue have any available units?
213 Opal Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 213 Opal Avenue have?
Some of 213 Opal Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 Opal Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
213 Opal Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Opal Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 213 Opal Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 213 Opal Avenue offer parking?
No, 213 Opal Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 213 Opal Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 Opal Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Opal Avenue have a pool?
No, 213 Opal Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 213 Opal Avenue have accessible units?
No, 213 Opal Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Opal Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 Opal Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 213 Opal Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 Opal Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
