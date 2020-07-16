All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated July 11 2020 at 8:20 AM

2108 Miramar Drive

2108 Miramar Drive · (714) 396-0185
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2108 Miramar Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92661
Balboa Peninsula Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2172 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Casual coastal elegance exudes over two stories at 2108 Miramar. Just over 2,000 square feet of living space and encompassing three bedrooms this Balboa Peninsula Point home is charming inside and out. Intended for casual chic everyday living, the light and bright main level features an open floor plan/grate room feel with a spacious living room that opens to a generous front patio and private side courtyard. A downstairs bedroom and bath make a ideal guest room or office. Spacious high-ceilinged rooms including an oversized master retreat complete with a sitting area, fireplace and terrace. Second bedroom suite has it's own bath and large deck. This home is located on a great one way street just steps to the popular M Street beach and is a short walk to the Wedge, the Channel, the Ferry, restaurants, and some of the West Coast's best beaches. A 2-car garage completes this fabulous beach home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2108 Miramar Drive have any available units?
2108 Miramar Drive has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2108 Miramar Drive have?
Some of 2108 Miramar Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2108 Miramar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2108 Miramar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2108 Miramar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2108 Miramar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2108 Miramar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2108 Miramar Drive offers parking.
Does 2108 Miramar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2108 Miramar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2108 Miramar Drive have a pool?
No, 2108 Miramar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2108 Miramar Drive have accessible units?
No, 2108 Miramar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2108 Miramar Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2108 Miramar Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2108 Miramar Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2108 Miramar Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2108 Miramar Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List's Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

