2108 Aralia Street

Perfect and spacious single level 4 bedroom, 2 bath home featuring living/dining rooms, separate family room and an attached 2 car garage sits on a very large, private and lushly landscaped lot. Located at the beginning of a cul de sac this cozy single level home has new window treatments throughout, a new kitchen with quartz counter tops, a glass backsplash and stainless steel appliances. The bathrooms have all been updated, fireplaces in both the living room and family room. The home is located very near Newport's finest schools K-12, first rate shopping and dining at Fashion Island, the trails of Newport's treasure nature preserve, the Back Bay, So Cal's finest beaches, and most major freeways.