21 Sea Island Drive
Last updated May 20 2020 at 6:45 AM

21 Sea Island Drive

21 Sea Island Dr · No Longer Available
Location

21 Sea Island Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Big Canyon

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Location and Newly Designer remodeled with designer grade materials and appliances, Clean, Open, Lots of Natural Light. Great Room/Open floor concept. Kitchen open to dining area and living room with high grade stainless appliances, quartz countertops, custom cabinetry, breakfast bar. High ceilings in living room with fireplace and French Doors that lead to outdoor balcony,. 2 Bedroom, 1 ¾ Bath condo located in The Big Canyon/Sea Island Community. Huge Master Bedroom Suite with soaring ceilings, and natural light. Private Master Bath with vanity area, dual sinks, ample closet space. Guest Bath with laundry nook. Skylights in Living Room and Master Bedroom Suite. 2 parking spaces, with storage in subterranean gated garage. Community is just off of the Big Canyon Golf Course and Back Bay Sea to Sky Trail. Community offers private parking, 2 pools with views, 2 hot tubs, and a tennis court. Near Fashion Island Shopping Center, Upper Newport Bay, Balboa Island, close to freeways. All appliances included. Newport Mesa School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Sea Island Drive have any available units?
21 Sea Island Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 21 Sea Island Drive have?
Some of 21 Sea Island Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Sea Island Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21 Sea Island Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Sea Island Drive pet-friendly?
No, 21 Sea Island Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 21 Sea Island Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21 Sea Island Drive offers parking.
Does 21 Sea Island Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 Sea Island Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Sea Island Drive have a pool?
Yes, 21 Sea Island Drive has a pool.
Does 21 Sea Island Drive have accessible units?
No, 21 Sea Island Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Sea Island Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 Sea Island Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Sea Island Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 Sea Island Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

