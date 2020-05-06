21 Portica

Amenities

Beautiful Ocean and City lights view home in the gated Community of Tesoro Crest. The property has just been remodeled and has a fantastic open floor plan gorgeous wood floors, newer kitchen overlooking family room, large dining and living room space, downstairs bedroom, all bathrooms have been updated, backyard with views and a built in BBQ area. In addition to the 4 bedrooms, the property also features a large bonus room. The property also has a large driveway for additional parking. The Tesoro community offers a direct access walkway to Newport Coast Elementary as well as a community pool, Jacuzzi and BBQ area. Furthermore, as a resident you will enjoy rights to the exclusive Coastal Canyon Facilities which include lighted tennis, basketball court, Jr Olympic Pool, Jacuzzi and a spacious clubhouse for special events. Call Chris Moore at 949-463-8996 for a private showing or email me at cmoore@cmooreestates.com