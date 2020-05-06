All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated September 21 2019 at 3:14 AM

21 Portica

21 Portica · No Longer Available
Location

21 Portica, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Tesoro

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Beautiful Ocean and City lights view home in the gated Community of Tesoro Crest. The property has just been remodeled and has a fantastic open floor plan gorgeous wood floors, newer kitchen overlooking family room, large dining and living room space, downstairs bedroom, all bathrooms have been updated, backyard with views and a built in BBQ area. In addition to the 4 bedrooms, the property also features a large bonus room. The property also has a large driveway for additional parking. The Tesoro community offers a direct access walkway to Newport Coast Elementary as well as a community pool, Jacuzzi and BBQ area. Furthermore, as a resident you will enjoy rights to the exclusive Coastal Canyon Facilities which include lighted tennis, basketball court, Jr Olympic Pool, Jacuzzi and a spacious clubhouse for special events. Call Chris Moore at 949-463-8996 for a private showing or email me at cmoore@cmooreestates.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Portica have any available units?
21 Portica doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 21 Portica have?
Some of 21 Portica's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Portica currently offering any rent specials?
21 Portica is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Portica pet-friendly?
No, 21 Portica is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 21 Portica offer parking?
Yes, 21 Portica offers parking.
Does 21 Portica have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 Portica does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Portica have a pool?
Yes, 21 Portica has a pool.
Does 21 Portica have accessible units?
No, 21 Portica does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Portica have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 Portica does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Portica have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 Portica does not have units with air conditioning.
