20291 ESTUARY Lane

Charming Newport Beach home! This newer construction, single family detached home is located in the Gated Community of Newport Palisades. This three bedroom home has been upgraded with engineered hard wood floors throughout, plantation shutters throughout, stainless steel appliances, soft cabinets, 10 foot ceilings, energy efficient lighting and much more. The property features an open concept kitchen with a large island, tons of counter space, pantry, half bath, and dining room which all flow to the large balcony and living room making this ideal for entertaining. The master suite features a large private bathroom with walk in closet, large soaking tub and spacious shower enclosures. The remaining two bedrooms both have ensuite bathrooms and are over-sized. The backyard is one of the larges of any three story homes in the community featuring a wrap-around yard. the low maintenance backyard features brick pavers, drought tolerant succulent garden and several citrus trees.