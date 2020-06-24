All apartments in Newport Beach
Newport Beach, CA
20291 ESTUARY Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20291 ESTUARY Lane

20291 Estuary Ln · No Longer Available
Location

20291 Estuary Ln, Newport Beach, CA 92660

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Charming Newport Beach home! This newer construction, single family detached home is located in the Gated Community of Newport Palisades. This three bedroom home has been upgraded with engineered hard wood floors throughout, plantation shutters throughout, stainless steel appliances, soft cabinets, 10 foot ceilings, energy efficient lighting and much more. The property features an open concept kitchen with a large island, tons of counter space, pantry, half bath, and dining room which all flow to the large balcony and living room making this ideal for entertaining. The master suite features a large private bathroom with walk in closet, large soaking tub and spacious shower enclosures. The remaining two bedrooms both have ensuite bathrooms and are over-sized. The backyard is one of the larges of any three story homes in the community featuring a wrap-around yard. the low maintenance backyard features brick pavers, drought tolerant succulent garden and several citrus trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20291 ESTUARY Lane have any available units?
20291 ESTUARY Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 20291 ESTUARY Lane have?
Some of 20291 ESTUARY Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20291 ESTUARY Lane currently offering any rent specials?
20291 ESTUARY Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20291 ESTUARY Lane pet-friendly?
No, 20291 ESTUARY Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 20291 ESTUARY Lane offer parking?
Yes, 20291 ESTUARY Lane offers parking.
Does 20291 ESTUARY Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20291 ESTUARY Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20291 ESTUARY Lane have a pool?
No, 20291 ESTUARY Lane does not have a pool.
Does 20291 ESTUARY Lane have accessible units?
No, 20291 ESTUARY Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 20291 ESTUARY Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20291 ESTUARY Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 20291 ESTUARY Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 20291 ESTUARY Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
