Last updated August 18 2019 at 4:04 AM

2024 Highland Drive

2024 Highland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2024 Highland Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Mariners

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fire pit
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
bbq/grill
hot tub
Located in the Mariner's school district, this beautiful 4 bedroom home has been completely remodeled over the last several years, including adding central air conditioning, newer HVAC, recessed lighting, newer roof, Bosch and Kitchen Aid appliances, quartz counter tops throughout, soft water system, remodeled baths, custom built-ins and crown molding, making this the quintessential coastal home. The original hardwood floors are in excellent condition and are throughout the home, even under the carpet in the bedrooms. The back yard is large, private and perfect for entertaining with an outdoor gas fire pit, built-in barbecue, above ground hot tub, and no telephone wires. Walking distance to Mariners School and park, 17th Street, and the Back Bay. Just over 2 miles from the sand of Newport Beach, you're a quick bike ride to the beaches, as well as countless restaurants, shopping, parks, and bay activities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2024 Highland Drive have any available units?
2024 Highland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2024 Highland Drive have?
Some of 2024 Highland Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2024 Highland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2024 Highland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2024 Highland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2024 Highland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2024 Highland Drive offer parking?
No, 2024 Highland Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2024 Highland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2024 Highland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2024 Highland Drive have a pool?
No, 2024 Highland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2024 Highland Drive have accessible units?
No, 2024 Highland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2024 Highland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2024 Highland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2024 Highland Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2024 Highland Drive has units with air conditioning.
