2024 Highland Drive

Located in the Mariner's school district, this beautiful 4 bedroom home has been completely remodeled over the last several years, including adding central air conditioning, newer HVAC, recessed lighting, newer roof, Bosch and Kitchen Aid appliances, quartz counter tops throughout, soft water system, remodeled baths, custom built-ins and crown molding, making this the quintessential coastal home. The original hardwood floors are in excellent condition and are throughout the home, even under the carpet in the bedrooms. The back yard is large, private and perfect for entertaining with an outdoor gas fire pit, built-in barbecue, above ground hot tub, and no telephone wires. Walking distance to Mariners School and park, 17th Street, and the Back Bay. Just over 2 miles from the sand of Newport Beach, you're a quick bike ride to the beaches, as well as countless restaurants, shopping, parks, and bay activities.