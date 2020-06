2022 Avenida Chico

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill tennis court

ONE OF A KIND EXPANDED AND REMODELED BLUFFS HOME. THE FIRST LEVEL HAS AN ADDED GAME/GYM/MOVIE ROOM AND A BEDROOM WITH FULL BATH. UPGRADES INCLUDE NEW FLOORING, NEW GRANITE COUNTERS AND NEW CABINETS IN THE KITCHEN. NEW APPLIANCES (REFRIGERATOR IS A YEAR OLD). REMODELED BATHROOMS. LARGE, PRIVATE REAR PATIO. GREAT LOCATION ON A CUL-DE-SAC WITH LARGE GREENBELT JUST STEPS AWAY. PANORAMIC VIEWS FROM THE LIVING ROOM BALCONY. COMMUNITY POOL WITH BBQ. CLOSE TO WORLD CLASS SHOPPING, AWARD WINNING SCHOOLS, GOLF, BEACHES, HIKING/BIKING TRAILS, TENNIS/SWIM CLUB AND ALL THAT COMES WITH THE NEWPORT BEACH LIFESTYLE.