2021 Avenida Chico

2021 Avenida Chico
Location

2021 Avenida Chico, Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Bluffs

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
VIEW,VIEW,VIEW FROM THIS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH BLUFFS FRONT ROW HOME. Once in a lifetime chance to LEASE an elegantly remodeled home on the bluffs of the Newport Beach upper back bay. Meticulously designed by H. G. Interiors. The beautiful waterfront views and sunsets that are unparalleled. Great indoor/outdoor living can be enjoyed with amazing views from most of the home.Walk into the open views from your living room through the 10 foot disappearing sliding glass doors and let in the cool breezes. Dine al fresco on the waterfront patio with gorgeous sunset views of the bay and nature preserve. The main living spaces feature a wide plank wire brushed neutral/grey wood flooring that wraps through the family and dining areas. The kitchen is fit for gourmet chefs - a huge center island anchors the kitchen with three oversized pendant lights and top of the line stainless steel appliances. The kitchen also features a quartz counter tops, stainless farm sink, lime stone back splash and 100% LED lighting. The bedrooms and baths in this house do not disappoint, the master bedroom large and comfortable with two closets. Both baths have oversized subway tiles, lime stone pebbles shower, double vanity appointed with chrome fixtures and accents.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2021 Avenida Chico have any available units?
2021 Avenida Chico doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2021 Avenida Chico have?
Some of 2021 Avenida Chico's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2021 Avenida Chico currently offering any rent specials?
2021 Avenida Chico isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2021 Avenida Chico pet-friendly?
No, 2021 Avenida Chico is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2021 Avenida Chico offer parking?
No, 2021 Avenida Chico does not offer parking.
Does 2021 Avenida Chico have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2021 Avenida Chico does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2021 Avenida Chico have a pool?
No, 2021 Avenida Chico does not have a pool.
Does 2021 Avenida Chico have accessible units?
No, 2021 Avenida Chico does not have accessible units.
Does 2021 Avenida Chico have units with dishwashers?
No, 2021 Avenida Chico does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2021 Avenida Chico have units with air conditioning?
No, 2021 Avenida Chico does not have units with air conditioning.
