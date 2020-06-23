2021 Avenida Chico

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

VIEW,VIEW,VIEW FROM THIS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH BLUFFS FRONT ROW HOME. Once in a lifetime chance to LEASE an elegantly remodeled home on the bluffs of the Newport Beach upper back bay. Meticulously designed by H. G. Interiors. The beautiful waterfront views and sunsets that are unparalleled. Great indoor/outdoor living can be enjoyed with amazing views from most of the home.Walk into the open views from your living room through the 10 foot disappearing sliding glass doors and let in the cool breezes. Dine al fresco on the waterfront patio with gorgeous sunset views of the bay and nature preserve. The main living spaces feature a wide plank wire brushed neutral/grey wood flooring that wraps through the family and dining areas. The kitchen is fit for gourmet chefs - a huge center island anchors the kitchen with three oversized pendant lights and top of the line stainless steel appliances. The kitchen also features a quartz counter tops, stainless farm sink, lime stone back splash and 100% LED lighting. The bedrooms and baths in this house do not disappoint, the master bedroom large and comfortable with two closets. Both baths have oversized subway tiles, lime stone pebbles shower, double vanity appointed with chrome fixtures and accents.