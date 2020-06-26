All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:20 AM

201 Onyx Avenue

201 Onyx Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

201 Onyx Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92662
Balboa Island

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
This charming quintessential Balboa Island cottage offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The main level encompasses a spacious living room with large windows allowing for ample natural light, the original brick fireplace adds to the charm of the home. The dining room and kitchen are complimentary of the living room, providing much space and light. Laundry and a full bathroom complete the first level. The second floor houses a large master bedroom, 2 secondary bedrooms and a bathroom. Just steps from Marine Avenue, Balboa Island's downtown area, which has a variety of restaurants, shops and bars, this cottage allows for perfect island living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Onyx Avenue have any available units?
201 Onyx Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
Is 201 Onyx Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
201 Onyx Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Onyx Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 201 Onyx Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 201 Onyx Avenue offer parking?
No, 201 Onyx Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 201 Onyx Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Onyx Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Onyx Avenue have a pool?
No, 201 Onyx Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 201 Onyx Avenue have accessible units?
No, 201 Onyx Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Onyx Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 Onyx Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 201 Onyx Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 Onyx Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
