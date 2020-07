Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Exquisite ground level condo with amazing Ocean and Bay views from Dining Room and patio! Only a 7 minute walk to the beach this unit has it all! Features include 2 master bedrooms, Eat In kitchen with lots of storage, Laundry inside, 2 parking spots and more! Community features in ground spa and pool. Location can’t be beat!