Last updated February 19 2020

2 Sea Glass

2 Sea Glass · No Longer Available
Location

2 Sea Glass, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Crystal Cove

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
You won’t find a better value for a panoramic ocean view on a private corner location! Live your best life in this luxury Santa Barbara inspired estate with sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean & awe-inspiring sunsets. Nestled in the sought-after enclave of The Tides at Crystal Cove, a 24-hour guard gated community surrounded by natural beauty & pristine sandy beaches, this residence creates a sense of well-being exemplified by the finest in indoor-outdoor living. The kitchen creates an oasis of hospitality & showcases some of the finest materials & craftsmanship available including Statuario marble countertops – the most precious variety found in Italy, fully integrated Sub-Zero refrigerators & a Butler’s Pantry. The added appeal of a subterranean level with media room, wet bar, fitness room, & climate-controlled wine cellar that will become a social gathering destination. The 6-car garage is ideal for showcasing your automotive pursuits. The luxurious master suite will indulge your sensibilities with the wood beamed ceilings, private balcony, spa like bathroom, & walk-in closet that highlights style & functionality. Envision the myriad of outdoor spaces this estate has to offer including a spacious loggia, balconies, courtyards, ocean view decks & immaculate grounds with pool, spa & built-in BBQ, ideal for entertaining. Other highlights include white solid oak flooring flowing seamlessly throughout, Lutron lighting, elevator, private beach access, & award-winning schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Sea Glass have any available units?
2 Sea Glass doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 2 Sea Glass have?
Some of 2 Sea Glass's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage.
Is 2 Sea Glass currently offering any rent specials?
2 Sea Glass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Sea Glass pet-friendly?
No, 2 Sea Glass is not pet friendly.
Does 2 Sea Glass offer parking?
Yes, 2 Sea Glass offers parking.
Does 2 Sea Glass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Sea Glass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Sea Glass have a pool?
Yes, 2 Sea Glass has a pool.
Does 2 Sea Glass have accessible units?
Yes, 2 Sea Glass has accessible units.
Does 2 Sea Glass have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Sea Glass does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Sea Glass have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2 Sea Glass has units with air conditioning.
