2 Sea Glass

You won’t find a better value for a panoramic ocean view on a private corner location! Live your best life in this luxury Santa Barbara inspired estate with sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean & awe-inspiring sunsets. Nestled in the sought-after enclave of The Tides at Crystal Cove, a 24-hour guard gated community surrounded by natural beauty & pristine sandy beaches, this residence creates a sense of well-being exemplified by the finest in indoor-outdoor living. The kitchen creates an oasis of hospitality & showcases some of the finest materials & craftsmanship available including Statuario marble countertops – the most precious variety found in Italy, fully integrated Sub-Zero refrigerators & a Butler’s Pantry. The added appeal of a subterranean level with media room, wet bar, fitness room, & climate-controlled wine cellar that will become a social gathering destination. The 6-car garage is ideal for showcasing your automotive pursuits. The luxurious master suite will indulge your sensibilities with the wood beamed ceilings, private balcony, spa like bathroom, & walk-in closet that highlights style & functionality. Envision the myriad of outdoor spaces this estate has to offer including a spacious loggia, balconies, courtyards, ocean view decks & immaculate grounds with pool, spa & built-in BBQ, ideal for entertaining. Other highlights include white solid oak flooring flowing seamlessly throughout, Lutron lighting, elevator, private beach access, & award-winning schools.