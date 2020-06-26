2 Kialoa Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful condo with tons of upgrades. A spacious, bright and light living room with a beautiful stack stone fireplace, a large balcony, gorgeous hardwood floors and an open floor plan. Completely upgraded gourmet kitchen that includes: stainless steel appliances, dark white cabinets, and upgraded counters. Remodeled bath rooms with new sink & counters, stylish showers and new fixtures. Easy direct access to a 2 car garage. Great association with tennis courts and pool. Great quiet location only minutes to the Beach!