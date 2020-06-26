All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated June 5 2019 at 2:06 AM

2 Kialoa Court

2 Kialoa Court · No Longer Available
Location

2 Kialoa Court, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful condo with tons of upgrades. A spacious, bright and light living room with a beautiful stack stone fireplace, a large balcony, gorgeous hardwood floors and an open floor plan. Completely upgraded gourmet kitchen that includes: stainless steel appliances, dark white cabinets, and upgraded counters. Remodeled bath rooms with new sink & counters, stylish showers and new fixtures. Easy direct access to a 2 car garage. Great association with tennis courts and pool. Great quiet location only minutes to the Beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Kialoa Court have any available units?
2 Kialoa Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2 Kialoa Court have?
Some of 2 Kialoa Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Kialoa Court currently offering any rent specials?
2 Kialoa Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Kialoa Court pet-friendly?
No, 2 Kialoa Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2 Kialoa Court offer parking?
Yes, 2 Kialoa Court offers parking.
Does 2 Kialoa Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Kialoa Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Kialoa Court have a pool?
Yes, 2 Kialoa Court has a pool.
Does 2 Kialoa Court have accessible units?
No, 2 Kialoa Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Kialoa Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Kialoa Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Kialoa Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Kialoa Court does not have units with air conditioning.
