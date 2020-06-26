All apartments in Newport Beach
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
2 Cavaillon
Last updated June 9 2020 at 1:58 AM

2 Cavaillon

2 Cavaillon · No Longer Available
Location

2 Cavaillon, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Newport Ridge North

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
VIEW! VIEW! VIEW! BREATHTAKING UNOBSTRUCTED PANORAMIC VIEWS from the first floor of Catalina Island, Fashion Island, Palos Verdes, Disney Fireworks and City Lights. Premium view lot in Newport Coast! This 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom, 3 car garage executive home has an over-sized pie shaped 8,800 s.f. lot perched above an open canyon with no roof tops, at the end of a cul-de-sac, and behind the exclusive guard gated community of Newport Ridge North. Check out views on YouTube "2 Cavaillon, Newport Coast". Enjoy the entertainer's California lifestyle outdoor kitchen with BBQ, sinks, fridge, and the 11" tall large cozy wood burning fireplace while enjoying limitless views. New carpet in all bedrooms and new hardwood floors. Enjoy the gourmet kitchen with sunset views while cooking with high end stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and lots of cabinetry. The large master bedroom suite is both lavish and intimate offering an over-sized jetted Jacuzzi tub, a large separate shower, fireplace, white plantation shutters, custom walk-in closet, and designer remote controlled shades. The coveted Newport Ridge North community offers 2 guard gated entries for direct access to Bonita Canyon and Newport Ridge West. Olympic size community pool/Jacuzzi heated all year, tennis courts, basketball courts, Clubhouse, and playground. Minutes from beaches, Fashion Island, Newport Harbor, Universities, and Parks. Top rated schools! COME DISCOVER! 2 virtual home tours on YouTube!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Cavaillon have any available units?
2 Cavaillon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2 Cavaillon have?
Some of 2 Cavaillon's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Cavaillon currently offering any rent specials?
2 Cavaillon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Cavaillon pet-friendly?
No, 2 Cavaillon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2 Cavaillon offer parking?
Yes, 2 Cavaillon offers parking.
Does 2 Cavaillon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Cavaillon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Cavaillon have a pool?
Yes, 2 Cavaillon has a pool.
Does 2 Cavaillon have accessible units?
No, 2 Cavaillon does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Cavaillon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Cavaillon has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Cavaillon have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Cavaillon does not have units with air conditioning.

