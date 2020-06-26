Amenities

VIEW! VIEW! VIEW! BREATHTAKING UNOBSTRUCTED PANORAMIC VIEWS from the first floor of Catalina Island, Fashion Island, Palos Verdes, Disney Fireworks and City Lights. Premium view lot in Newport Coast! This 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom, 3 car garage executive home has an over-sized pie shaped 8,800 s.f. lot perched above an open canyon with no roof tops, at the end of a cul-de-sac, and behind the exclusive guard gated community of Newport Ridge North. Check out views on YouTube "2 Cavaillon, Newport Coast". Enjoy the entertainer's California lifestyle outdoor kitchen with BBQ, sinks, fridge, and the 11" tall large cozy wood burning fireplace while enjoying limitless views. New carpet in all bedrooms and new hardwood floors. Enjoy the gourmet kitchen with sunset views while cooking with high end stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and lots of cabinetry. The large master bedroom suite is both lavish and intimate offering an over-sized jetted Jacuzzi tub, a large separate shower, fireplace, white plantation shutters, custom walk-in closet, and designer remote controlled shades. The coveted Newport Ridge North community offers 2 guard gated entries for direct access to Bonita Canyon and Newport Ridge West. Olympic size community pool/Jacuzzi heated all year, tennis courts, basketball courts, Clubhouse, and playground. Minutes from beaches, Fashion Island, Newport Harbor, Universities, and Parks. Top rated schools! COME DISCOVER! 2 virtual home tours on YouTube!