1973 Port Nelson Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Beautiful single family home located within the exclusive Harbor View "Port Streets" community. Spacious floor plan, offering 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, this home is perfect for a large or growing family. 1 bedroom and full bathroom located downstairs. Designed for entertaining, the home showcases formal living and dining rooms and a separate family room. Oversized eat-in kitchen overlooks the expansive park like backyard. Additional upgrades include fresh paint, new carpet throughout, cathedral ceilings, beautiful brick fireplaces in both the living and family room and an abundance of storage. The large master bedroom has a re-designed master bathroom with a large walk in closet. Back yard is a true oasis, featuring a wood deck, stone walkways, large grassy area, an abundance of trees and lots of flower areas, giving splashes of color. Rare 3 car attached garage with direct access. Enjoy all Port Streets has to offer - community clubhouse, pools and parks. Walking distance to Anderson Elementary and just a few minutes from the best beaches OC has to offer, award winning schools, world class shopping, Fashion Island, dining destinations and the 73 freeway.