1973 Port Nelson Place
Last updated January 14 2020 at 1:18 AM

1973 Port Nelson Place

1973 Port Nelson Place · No Longer Available
Location

1973 Port Nelson Place, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Harbor View Homes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful single family home located within the exclusive Harbor View "Port Streets" community. Spacious floor plan, offering 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, this home is perfect for a large or growing family. 1 bedroom and full bathroom located downstairs. Designed for entertaining, the home showcases formal living and dining rooms and a separate family room. Oversized eat-in kitchen overlooks the expansive park like backyard. Additional upgrades include fresh paint, new carpet throughout, cathedral ceilings, beautiful brick fireplaces in both the living and family room and an abundance of storage. The large master bedroom has a re-designed master bathroom with a large walk in closet. Back yard is a true oasis, featuring a wood deck, stone walkways, large grassy area, an abundance of trees and lots of flower areas, giving splashes of color. Rare 3 car attached garage with direct access. Enjoy all Port Streets has to offer - community clubhouse, pools and parks. Walking distance to Anderson Elementary and just a few minutes from the best beaches OC has to offer, award winning schools, world class shopping, Fashion Island, dining destinations and the 73 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1973 Port Nelson Place have any available units?
1973 Port Nelson Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1973 Port Nelson Place have?
Some of 1973 Port Nelson Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1973 Port Nelson Place currently offering any rent specials?
1973 Port Nelson Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1973 Port Nelson Place pet-friendly?
No, 1973 Port Nelson Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1973 Port Nelson Place offer parking?
Yes, 1973 Port Nelson Place offers parking.
Does 1973 Port Nelson Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1973 Port Nelson Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1973 Port Nelson Place have a pool?
Yes, 1973 Port Nelson Place has a pool.
Does 1973 Port Nelson Place have accessible units?
No, 1973 Port Nelson Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1973 Port Nelson Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1973 Port Nelson Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1973 Port Nelson Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1973 Port Nelson Place does not have units with air conditioning.

