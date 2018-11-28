1949 Vista Caudal

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Welcome to the Bluffs! Completely remodeled three bedroom 2 1/2 bath end-unit with large wrap-around patio perfect for entertaining. Beautiful kitchen with new appliances throughout. An open staircase leads to three bedrooms and a small loft area. The elegant master suite offers peek-a-boo Back Bay views along with a well appointed spa like bathroom. Residents can enjoy the nearby neighborhood pool and lush greenbelts. The location walking distance to neighborhood schools and minutes from Fashion Island, Back Bay and local beaches.