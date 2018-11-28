All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 1949 Vista Caudal.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
1949 Vista Caudal
Last updated May 15 2020 at 12:07 PM

1949 Vista Caudal

1949 Vista Caudal · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1949 Vista Caudal, Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Bluffs

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Welcome to the Bluffs! Completely remodeled three bedroom 2 1/2 bath end-unit with large wrap-around patio perfect for entertaining. Beautiful kitchen with new appliances throughout. An open staircase leads to three bedrooms and a small loft area. The elegant master suite offers peek-a-boo Back Bay views along with a well appointed spa like bathroom. Residents can enjoy the nearby neighborhood pool and lush greenbelts. The location walking distance to neighborhood schools and minutes from Fashion Island, Back Bay and local beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1949 Vista Caudal have any available units?
1949 Vista Caudal doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1949 Vista Caudal have?
Some of 1949 Vista Caudal's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1949 Vista Caudal currently offering any rent specials?
1949 Vista Caudal is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1949 Vista Caudal pet-friendly?
No, 1949 Vista Caudal is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1949 Vista Caudal offer parking?
Yes, 1949 Vista Caudal offers parking.
Does 1949 Vista Caudal have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1949 Vista Caudal does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1949 Vista Caudal have a pool?
Yes, 1949 Vista Caudal has a pool.
Does 1949 Vista Caudal have accessible units?
No, 1949 Vista Caudal does not have accessible units.
Does 1949 Vista Caudal have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1949 Vista Caudal has units with dishwashers.
Does 1949 Vista Caudal have units with air conditioning?
No, 1949 Vista Caudal does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College