1948 Port Claridge Place.

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated pool playground

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool

This freshly remodeled 5 bedroom home is located on an ideal “inner loop” street in the desirable Port Streets neighborhood. Recently updated with new wood floors, an open kitchen with quartz counters and farmhouse sink, updated bathrooms featuring marble countertops, new windows, exterior and interior paint, new fences plus many more upgrades. A private, sunny backyard has grass and plenty of room for entertaining. This “stretch” Portofino model is one of only a handful of homes built with an additional 4th bedroom in the main home while still offering a wonderful casita that is perfect for use as a 5th bedroom, home office, playroom or any combination. Just one block to award-winning Andersen Elementary school and close to the neighborhood pool and playground and community greenbelts, this is an ideal family home.