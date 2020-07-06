All apartments in Newport Beach
Location

1918 Port Cardiff Place, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Harbor View Homes

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
basketball court
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
Located in the Sought after Port Streets neighborhood this 5 bedroom 3 bath home boasts natural light, high ceilings and beautiful skylights throughout. Complete with newly added AC and two wood burning fireplaces, this home is move in ready. There is 1 full bedroom and bath on the main level and 4 bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs . Situated on an extra large lot with no homes behind, this backyard is an entertainers dream complete with a beautiful pool, spa and built in fire place. Walking distance to Award winning Andersen Elementary School, green belt, basketball court, club house and community pool this house is ready to be called home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1918 Port Cardiff Place have any available units?
1918 Port Cardiff Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1918 Port Cardiff Place have?
Some of 1918 Port Cardiff Place's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1918 Port Cardiff Place currently offering any rent specials?
1918 Port Cardiff Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1918 Port Cardiff Place pet-friendly?
No, 1918 Port Cardiff Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1918 Port Cardiff Place offer parking?
No, 1918 Port Cardiff Place does not offer parking.
Does 1918 Port Cardiff Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1918 Port Cardiff Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1918 Port Cardiff Place have a pool?
Yes, 1918 Port Cardiff Place has a pool.
Does 1918 Port Cardiff Place have accessible units?
No, 1918 Port Cardiff Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1918 Port Cardiff Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1918 Port Cardiff Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1918 Port Cardiff Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1918 Port Cardiff Place has units with air conditioning.

