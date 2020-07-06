1918 Port Cardiff Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse pool hot tub

Located in the Sought after Port Streets neighborhood this 5 bedroom 3 bath home boasts natural light, high ceilings and beautiful skylights throughout. Complete with newly added AC and two wood burning fireplaces, this home is move in ready. There is 1 full bedroom and bath on the main level and 4 bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs . Situated on an extra large lot with no homes behind, this backyard is an entertainers dream complete with a beautiful pool, spa and built in fire place. Walking distance to Award winning Andersen Elementary School, green belt, basketball court, club house and community pool this house is ready to be called home!