All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 1915 Glenwood Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
1915 Glenwood Lane
Last updated January 16 2020 at 3:05 AM

1915 Glenwood Lane

1915 Glenwood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1915 Glenwood Lane, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Mariners

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nestled in the curve of a tree lined street in Baycrest and situated on an oversized lot this newly remodeled, open floor plan home provides plenty of living space. With over 2600 sq ft this home offers 4 bedrooms and 4 baths, a large formal dining room, a living room and family room each with a gas fireplace. The new custom kitchen is the heart of the home with a center island, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and a large walk in pantry. With white oak hardwood floors throughout and French doors leading to the lush back yard this home is an entertainers dream. Each of the four full bathrooms has been remodeled with high end designer tiles and finishes. Other amenities include a laundry room with an oversized stainless sink, double paned windows, AC and a finished two car garage. Located walking distance to Mariners school and park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1915 Glenwood Lane have any available units?
1915 Glenwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1915 Glenwood Lane have?
Some of 1915 Glenwood Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1915 Glenwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1915 Glenwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1915 Glenwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1915 Glenwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1915 Glenwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1915 Glenwood Lane offers parking.
Does 1915 Glenwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1915 Glenwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1915 Glenwood Lane have a pool?
No, 1915 Glenwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1915 Glenwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 1915 Glenwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1915 Glenwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1915 Glenwood Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1915 Glenwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1915 Glenwood Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College