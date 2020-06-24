1915 Glenwood Lane

Amenities

Nestled in the curve of a tree lined street in Baycrest and situated on an oversized lot this newly remodeled, open floor plan home provides plenty of living space. With over 2600 sq ft this home offers 4 bedrooms and 4 baths, a large formal dining room, a living room and family room each with a gas fireplace. The new custom kitchen is the heart of the home with a center island, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and a large walk in pantry. With white oak hardwood floors throughout and French doors leading to the lush back yard this home is an entertainers dream. Each of the four full bathrooms has been remodeled with high end designer tiles and finishes. Other amenities include a laundry room with an oversized stainless sink, double paned windows, AC and a finished two car garage. Located walking distance to Mariners school and park.