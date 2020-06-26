All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 1910 Court St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
1910 Court St.
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

1910 Court St.

1910 Court St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1910 Court St, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Central Newport Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1910 Court St. Available 11/03/19 2 bedroom close to Newport Pier - Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath home located on the highly desirable Court Street on the Balboa Peninsula. 1 block from the beach and walking distance to the Newport Pier and all the shops and restaurants the Peninsula has to offer. Hardwood floors and period details throughout the home for added charm. Great patio for maximum outdoor living. Shared Washer/Dryer included. Location can't be beat!

No parking is included.

(RLNE4408535)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1910 Court St. have any available units?
1910 Court St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1910 Court St. have?
Some of 1910 Court St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1910 Court St. currently offering any rent specials?
1910 Court St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 Court St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1910 Court St. is pet friendly.
Does 1910 Court St. offer parking?
No, 1910 Court St. does not offer parking.
Does 1910 Court St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1910 Court St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 Court St. have a pool?
No, 1910 Court St. does not have a pool.
Does 1910 Court St. have accessible units?
No, 1910 Court St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 Court St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1910 Court St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1910 Court St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1910 Court St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College