1905 E Balboa Boulevard
Last updated May 18 2019 at 2:05 AM

1905 E Balboa Boulevard

1905 East Balboa Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1905 East Balboa Boulevard, Newport Beach, CA 92661
Balboa Peninsula Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Ralph Lauren and Pottery Barn inspired 2014 remodel of this second home is available for short term fully-furnished Lease. Features include remodeled kitchen with all new stainless appliances, Cesarstone counters, vaulted ceilings t/o, new upgraded baths all in a beach white decor. Home has dining room for eight w/built-ins, fireplace huge living room, all new windows, custom blinds, new roof, new fixtures t/o. Interior features include three flat screen tv's (service included), all "new furniture" t/o (1 king, 2 queens), new laundry equipment, spacious front brick patio w/teak furnishings, new granite top Lynx BBQ and attached double garage with storage plus three beach cruisers and kayak! Flexible length terms (30 day minimum) can be short stay or longer. Some winter rental may be available. Summer of 2019 bookings are now being accepted. Ideal for those between homes!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1905 E Balboa Boulevard have any available units?
1905 E Balboa Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1905 E Balboa Boulevard have?
Some of 1905 E Balboa Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1905 E Balboa Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1905 E Balboa Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 E Balboa Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1905 E Balboa Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1905 E Balboa Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1905 E Balboa Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1905 E Balboa Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1905 E Balboa Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 E Balboa Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1905 E Balboa Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1905 E Balboa Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1905 E Balboa Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 E Balboa Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1905 E Balboa Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1905 E Balboa Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1905 E Balboa Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
