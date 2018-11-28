1905 E Balboa Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Ralph Lauren and Pottery Barn inspired 2014 remodel of this second home is available for short term fully-furnished Lease. Features include remodeled kitchen with all new stainless appliances, Cesarstone counters, vaulted ceilings t/o, new upgraded baths all in a beach white decor. Home has dining room for eight w/built-ins, fireplace huge living room, all new windows, custom blinds, new roof, new fixtures t/o. Interior features include three flat screen tv's (service included), all "new furniture" t/o (1 king, 2 queens), new laundry equipment, spacious front brick patio w/teak furnishings, new granite top Lynx BBQ and attached double garage with storage plus three beach cruisers and kayak! Flexible length terms (30 day minimum) can be short stay or longer. Some winter rental may be available. Summer of 2019 bookings are now being accepted. Ideal for those between homes!