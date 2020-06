Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home! This newly renovated single level ranch home is situated in the heart of Newport Beach. Just a short walk from the Back Bay and Mariners Elementary it features three large bedrooms, two living areas, two updated bathrooms and a two car garage. Fresh paint, a fireplace and recently resurfaced narrow plank oak floors make this house serene and charming. Located on one of the best streets in the neighborhood, this one wont last!